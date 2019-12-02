Cyber Monday 2019: Our favorite Walmart golf deals

December has already begun and the holiday shopping season is upon us. With all the Cyber Monday sales buzzing around, it can be hard to keep track of them all. One Cyber Monday sale you don't want to miss is the Walmart golf sale. From golf balls to rangefinders, pushcarts to training aids, save on all the items your favorite golfers want for the holidays (and maybe a few things for yourself). We've rounded up the best deals at the Walmart golf sale, happening now. (All products featured on Golf Digest are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission.)

Walmart Golf Ball Discounts

Bridgestone Golf Tour B RX Golf Balls, 24 Pack

BUY NOW: $59.99 (was $96.99)

Callaway Chrome Soft Golf Balls, 12 Pack

BUY NOW: $34.99 (was $41.99)

Titleist Pro V1 Golf Balls, 12 Pack

BUY NOW: $39.98 (was $47.95)

Titleist Pro V1x Golf Balls, 12 Pack

BUY NOW: $39.98 (was $47.95)

TaylorMade TP5 Golf Balls, 12 Pack

BUY NOW: $39.99 (was$44.99)

TaylorMade TP5x Golf Balls, 12 Pack

BUY NOW: $42.67 (was $44.99)

Wilson Extra Distance golf balls, Yellow, 24 Pack

BUY NOW: $9.65 (was $20.10)

On-course Technology

Garmin Approach S40 Golf Watch

BUY NOW: $239.99 (was $299.99)

Arccos Caddie Smart Sensors

BUY NOW: $179.95 (was $249.99)

Nikon 2018 Coolshot Pro Stabilized Golf Laser Rangefinder with Slope ID

BUY NOW: $396.95 (was $446.95)

IZZO Swami 6000 Handheld Golf GPS

BUY NOW: $97.92 (was $149.99)

Bushnell Tour V4 Patriot Pack

BUY NOW: $269.99 (was $399.99)

Garmin Approach Z80 Golf Laser Rangefinder GPS

BUY NOW: $499.99 (was $599.99)

Callaway Tour-S Laser Golf Rangefinder

BUY NOW: $303.48 (was $449.99)

GolfBuddy Voice 2 Talking GPS Range Finder

BUY NOW: $89.99 (was $140.99)

Golf Accessories

Big Max IQ+ Golf Push Cart

BUY NOW: $149.99 (was $219.99)

Club Champ 9626 Golf Practice Net

BUY NOW: $18.55 (was $20.21)

Wilson Feel Plus Men's Golf Glove

BUY NOW: $5.61 (was $15.61)

IZZO Rover Golf Bag Push / Pull Cart

BUY NOW: $139.99 (was $199.99)

Milliard Golf Organizer

BUY NOW: $89.99 (was $105.99)

Team Golf NFL Miami Dolphins Divot Tool Pack With 3 Golf Ball Markers

BUY NOW: $15.99 (was $21.99)

Costway Foldable 3 Wheel Push Pull Golf Club Cart Trolley

BUY NOW: $109.99 (was $159.99)

Golfwith Smart Marker Bluetooth Connected Phone App Golf Shot Distance Tracker

BUY NOW: $11.99 (was $41.99)

Beer Pong Golf: The Original Set

BUY NOW: $84.99-$144.99 (was $115.00-$199.99)

Team Golf NHL Pittsburgh Penguins Embroidered Golf Towel

BUY NOW: $9.99 (was $16.99)

