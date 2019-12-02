Cyber Monday 2019: Our favorite Walmart golf deals

Golf Deals4 hours ago

December has already begun and the holiday shopping season is upon us. With all the Cyber Monday sales buzzing around, it can be hard to keep track of them all. One Cyber Monday sale you don't want to miss is the Walmart golf sale. From golf balls to rangefinders, pushcarts to training aids, save on all the items your favorite golfers want for the holidays (and maybe a few things for yourself). We've rounded up the best deals at the Walmart golf sale, happening now. (All products featured on Golf Digest are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission.)

Walmart Golf Ball Discounts

Bridgestone Golf Tour B RX Golf Balls, 24 Pack
BUY NOW: $59.99 (was $96.99)

Callaway Chrome Soft Golf Balls, 12 Pack
BUY NOW: $34.99 (was $41.99)

Titleist Pro V1 Golf Balls, 12 Pack
BUY NOW: $39.98 (was $47.95)

Titleist Pro V1x Golf Balls, 12 Pack
BUY NOW: $39.98 (was $47.95)

TaylorMade TP5 Golf Balls, 12 Pack
BUY NOW: $39.99 (was$44.99)

TaylorMade TP5x Golf Balls, 12 Pack
BUY NOW: $42.67 (was $44.99)

Wilson Extra Distance golf balls, Yellow, 24 Pack
BUY NOW: $9.65 (was $20.10)

On-course Technology

Garmin Approach S40 Golf Watch
BUY NOW: $239.99 (was $299.99)

Arccos Caddie Smart Sensors
BUY NOW: $179.95 (was $249.99)

Nikon 2018 Coolshot Pro Stabilized Golf Laser Rangefinder with Slope ID
BUY NOW: $396.95 (was $446.95)

IZZO Swami 6000 Handheld Golf GPS
BUY NOW: $97.92 (was $149.99)

Bushnell Tour V4 Patriot Pack
BUY NOW: $269.99 (was $399.99)

Garmin Approach Z80 Golf Laser Rangefinder GPS
BUY NOW: $499.99 (was $599.99)

Callaway Tour-S Laser Golf Rangefinder
BUY NOW: $303.48 (was $449.99)

GolfBuddy Voice 2 Talking GPS Range Finder
BUY NOW: $89.99 (was $140.99)

Golf Accessories

Big Max IQ+ Golf Push Cart
BUY NOW: $149.99 (was $219.99)

Club Champ 9626 Golf Practice Net
BUY NOW: $18.55 (was $20.21)

Wilson Feel Plus Men's Golf Glove
BUY NOW: $5.61 (was $15.61)

IZZO Rover Golf Bag Push / Pull Cart
BUY NOW: $139.99 (was $199.99)

Milliard Golf Organizer
BUY NOW: $89.99 (was $105.99)

Team Golf NFL Miami Dolphins Divot Tool Pack With 3 Golf Ball Markers
BUY NOW: $15.99 (was $21.99)

Costway Foldable 3 Wheel Push Pull Golf Club Cart Trolley
BUY NOW: $109.99 (was $159.99)

Golfwith Smart Marker Bluetooth Connected Phone App Golf Shot Distance Tracker
BUY NOW: $11.99 (was $41.99)

Beer Pong Golf: The Original Set
BUY NOW: $84.99-$144.99 (was $115.00-$199.99)

Team Golf NHL Pittsburgh Penguins Embroidered Golf Towel
BUY NOW: $9.99 (was $16.99)

