Country Club of Birmingham (West)

Birmingham, Ala. / 7,226 yards, Par 71 / Points 58.9229
Country Club of Birmingham
Courtesy of the clubHole No. 15

187. Country Club of Birmingham (West)

Donald Ross (1929) / Pete Dye (2009)

Starting 40 years ago, C.C. of Birmingham’s West Course, one of two Donald Ross designs at the club, was repeatedly ranked on Golf Digest’s 100 Greatest. Then it fell off in 1984. Pete Dye convinced the club that he could restore the Ross glory to its West Course, but sent his younger son, P.B., to the course. P.B. proceeded to turn the turfgrass black with grass-killing chemicals, then stirred up clouds of red dust gouging his bulldozer into every tee, fairway and green. When he was finished, the West had become a P.B. Dye design, and some members were so unhappy, they didn’t talk to Pete for years. A decade ago, Pete finally talked his way back into the club’s good graces and promised “to fix things.” He brought in a new crew, toned done some of the more outrageous features of P.B., and made it more playable. Today, Birmingham West is still not back to being a Donald Ross design, but it sure is an authentic Pete Dye design.

100 Greatest/Second 100 Greatest History: Previous ranking: No. 173

Panelist comments:

Country Club of Birmingham
Courtesy of the club

Hole No. 7

Country Club of Birmingham
Courtesy of the club

Hole No. 4

Country Club of Birmingham
Courtesy of the club

Hole No. 15

Country Club of Birmingham
Courtesy of the club

Hole No. 18

