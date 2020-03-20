Couch to Course: Basics

Buy SeriesBuy All Access

Buy Golf Digest Schools

Get access to 300+ video lessons from Golf Digest Schools

Buy Golf Digest Schools

ABOUT

Are you ready to make this your best season ever? Travis Fulton, one of Golf Digest’s Best Teachers in Florida, is ready to help you! With his four-part video series covering everything from gripping it to ripping it, you’ll start this season right.

Through easy-to-follow video lessons, Travis will help you head into your golf season with sharper skills and more confidence. Master your grip, setup positions and greenside swings in the opening video. In the second lesson, learn to add wrist hinge for longer shots and find out how to develop an overall shape to your swing. The third video is all about using your body effectively for consistency, and the final lesson covers Travis’ favorite swing keys and drills for power and speed.

Build a better game with Travis Fulton’s expert advice, and remember to access his drills when you practice. Jump-start your game this season and have more fun from that very first round.

See More Classes
There’s more where that came fromWe’ve got classes to help you
  • Hit nail-straight drives
  • Putt like you've never putt before
  • Get your head in the game
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our Visitor Agreement (updated 1/1/2020) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Notice (updated 1/1/20). IF YOU ARE A CALIFORNIA RESIDENT AND WOULD LIKE TO EXERCISE YOUR RIGHT TO OPT-OUT OF THIRD-PARTY DATA SHARING, YOU MAY DO SO HERE:  Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers.  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of DISCOVERY GOLF, INC.

    ©2020 DISCOVERY GOLF, INC. All rights reserved