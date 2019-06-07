The Best Golf Courses in Connecticut

1 . (1) The Stanwich Club ( pictured above ), Greenwich ≈

2. (2) C.C. Of Fairfield ≈

3. (3) The Course At Yale, New Haven

4. (4) Wee Burn C.C., Darien

5. (5) Tamarack C.C., Greenwich

6. (7) Bull's Bridge G.C., South Kent

7. (8) Round Hill Club, Greenwich

8. (6) Lake Of Isles G.C. (South), North Stonington

9. (10) Hartford G.C. (Red/Blue), West Hartford

10. (9) Brooklawn C.C., Fairfield

KEY TO SYMBOLS

(2017-'18 ranking in parentheses)

• America's 100 Greatest Course

≈ America's Second 100 Greatest

^ America's 100 Greatest Public Course

NR Not rated in 2017-’18

Some courses are ranked in Best in State but did not receive enough ballots to be considered for national lists.

America’s 100 Greatest & America’s Second 100 Greatest requires a minimum of 75 evaluations accumulated within 10 years, 100 Greatest Public 30 evaluations and Best in State 25 ballots. While a few highly ranked state courses do have a higher score than 100 Greatest, Second 100 Greatest or 100 Greatest Public courses within that state, and are listed above them, they will not appear on a national ranking until achieving the qualifying ballots.