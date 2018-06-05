Trending
Boban Goes to Tinseltown

Clippers center Boban Marjanović to play assassin in 'John Wick: Chapter 3'

By
2 hours ago
Los Angeles Clippers v Golden State Warriors
Lachlan Cunningham

If you like rebounds and headshots, boy do we have good news for you. According to Collider, the Clippers' 7', 3"Serbian center Boban Marjanović has officially been cast in John Wick: Chapter 3, because apparently living in LA will turn anyone into a star. The third installment in Keanu Reeves's gleefully graphic shoot-em-up about a hitman with a heart of gold who gets dragged back into the life he left behind when the guy who plays Reek on Game of Thrones kills his really adorable puppy, John Wick: Chapter 3 also stars Ian McShane, Laurence Fishburne, Common, and Halle Berry, none of whom, despite their collective 9,000 years of acting experience, look as much as like Jaws as Boban.

Boban played 20 games for the Clippers this season, averaging about 8 minutes, six points, and four and a half rebounds per game, so his NBA career isn't exactly thriving. That said, this could prove to be Boban's big break, and we can't wait to watch him getting ruthlessly snuffed in the first 30 seconds of the movie in one of the following ways:

  • Shot in head by John Wick

  • Punched in the head and then shot in the head by John Wick

  • Pushed in front of the 4 train by John Wick

  • Run over by John Wick's '69 Mustang

  • Eaten by John Wick's dog (not the dead one)

  • Fatally burned when John Wick shoots giant "FLAMMABLE MATERIAL" tank in giant "FLAMMABLE MATERIAL" tank warehouse

  • Beaten to death on set by Keanu Reeves after making joke about The Lake House

John Wick: Chapter 3 hits theaters May 17th, 2019.

MORE FROM THE LOOP
The Grind

Bryson DeChambeau's big win, Holly Sonders' slip of the tongue, and Michael Phelps makes a...

17 minutes ago
Boban Goes to Tinseltown

Clippers center Boban Marjanović to play assassin in 'John Wick: Chapter 3'

2 hours ago
Father's Day 2018

Jim Beam giving away $25 Father's Day vacations to their Kentucky distillery

20 hours ago
Big Ten Beef

Urban Meyer throws shade at Michigan while Jim Harbaugh has to stand there and take it

a day ago
Baseball

What the hell is going on in this minor-league baseball game?

a day ago
Athletes Looking Silly

Not that it matters, but Julio Jones is VERY bad at kickball

June 4, 2018
Monday Superlatives

The cancelation of Serena vs. Sharapova is the cruel sports tease of the week

June 4, 2018
Meltdowns

Incredible footage following J.R. Smith's NBA Finals fail shows Cavs had NO chance in OT

June 4, 2018
Legends

Jace "Jumbo" Chamberlain's walk-off dinger for Cal State Fullerton is your sports highlight of...

June 3, 2018
The Internet Is Undefeated

The "JR Smith Challenge" is here and it is spectacular

June 2, 2018
Not Thinking Ahead

Nick Saban, Bama players stranded on boat because of their coach's lack of preparation

June 1, 2018
He Said, He Said, He Said

Jerry Seinfeld, David Letterman swap Joey Votto stories, Votto responds in hilarious fashion

June 1, 2018
2018 French Open

French Open ball boy collides with player mid-match, gets completely taken out

June 1, 2018
All-Time Blunders

J.R. Smith and the 10 worst mental errors in the biggest moments in sports history

June 1, 2018
NBA

Twitter had a field day with J.R. Smith's NBA Finals blunder, but the best Tweet was one that...

June 1, 2018
Instigators

Isaiah Thomas trolls Cleveland Cavaliers fans ahead of the NBA Finals

May 31, 2018
Loosey Goosey

Rogue fowl leads Detroit Tigers ground crew on literal wild goose chase

May 31, 2018
NBA

Jayson Tatum, who went to Duke, can't spell Duke's Mike Krzyzewski's name

May 31, 2018
Related
The LoopBig Papa-to-be swings for gender-reveal fences, str…
The LoopIt looks like Ivan Drago is preparing for a return …
The LoopNike's new 16-shoe collection honors the greatest m…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2018 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection