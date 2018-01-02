CFP National Championship tickets are selling for as much as $15,000

The craziest thing isn't that Georgia came back from down 17 to win the Rose Bowl. The craziest thing isn't that it took two overtimes and 54 points to do it. The craziest thing isn't that Alabama has now made five of the past eight National Championship games or that Nick Saban has yet to blow a fatal gasket on the sideline. The craziest thing about New Year Day's crazy CFP craziness isn't what happened, but what happened after :

The single most ridiculous ticket gouge in American sports history. Full stop.

At 10:08pm, about 90 minutes after the Georgia Bulldawgs (correct spelling) clinched their first National Championship berth since 1981, StubHub resale tickets were flirting with $2,500, a mostly unthinkable sum for rational (lol) sports fans who understand there's a 50/50 chance they're spending $5,000 real American dollars to watch their beloved team lose in the most soul-crushing way imaginable live and in-person. But wait, it gets worse.

On Tuesday morning, we took a quick cruise over to Ticketmaster to check the veracity of Rovell's numbers and excuse us for a moment, we think we're gonna be sick...

Ladies and gentlemen, meet section 107, row 111, seat 1—the $15,000 college football ticket. Sure it's a verified Ticketmaster resale , which means it MAY not sell for that much, but remember, these are SEC football fans we're talking about and SEC football fans don't prescribe to restrictive hooman concepts like "logic" and "reality." So even if this ticket and its seat 2 sibling don't end up going for 15 Gs, the other upper-echelon resale prices—ranging anywhere from "yowza" ($8,500) to "OH GOD MY EYES" ($11,110)—confirm the CFP National Championship as the single dumbest personal finance decision you can make in 2018 (outside of raiding your kids' college funds to invest in bitcoin or something).