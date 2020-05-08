Trending
Conflicts of Interest

CBS isn't carrying a 1 p.m. NFL game on Masters Sunday and the Falcons are on bye, LFGGGG

By
4 hours ago
Super Bowl XLVII Broadcasters Press Conference
Scott Halleran

Not sure if you've heard or not, but Masters Sunday is kind of a big deal. Each and every April, our little corner of the world grinds to a halt. Lawns go un-mowed and dishes unwashed. Hell, if it were Easter Sunday, even Jesus would have to wait. The only problem? Well, this year Masters Sunday isn't in April. It's in November, smack dab in the heart of football season. We've already addressed the potential college football conflicts, but on Thursday night the NFL officially unveiled their 2020 schedule and, well, let's just say November 15th looks very, very interesting indeed . . .

The same way Masters Sunday the week before Thanksgiving is going to be an out-of-body experience for golf fans, so is an NFL Sunday without a 1 p.m. on kickoff on CBS for football nuts. Fans of both may as well pack their bags for Pluto. Oh, and we should also mention the Atlanta Falcons just so happen to be on bye that weekend, which is good news for the local Georgia patronage (and probably public health officials too.)

RELATED: College GameDay at the Masters would be the greatest crossover event in the history of mankind

Now, if you don't pay for Sunday NFL Ticket or RedZone, then this may not seem all that different for you. If you're Bills Mafia muscle, for instance, and your team was already scheduled to travel to Arizona for the 4:05 p.m. start, then you probably weren't getting a 1 p.m. game anyway due to the NFL's archaic and largely arbitrary broadcast regulations. Still though, what was the last time CBS didn't carry a single 1 p.m. game on Sunday in the middle of an NFL season? No, really we're asking. We don't have a research department here at The Loop. We're willing to bet it's been 22 years, though, when CBS first purchased the rights to AFC games in 1998.

But we should all count our lucky stars that Augusta National, CBS, and the NFL were able set aside their massive egos and come up with a solution that didn't involve risky Jim Nantz time travel. Now we can all watch all the Masters drama unfold, use the bathroom and still make it back to the couch in time for Jets-Fins at 4:05. We don't know about you, but that sounds like a pretty good Sunday to us.

MORE FROM THE LOOP
NOT A GAME!

Yes, Allen Iverson is still talking about practicing (social distancing)

3 hours ago
Conflicts of Interest

CBS isn't carrying a 1 p.m. NFL game on Masters Sunday and the Falcons are on bye, LFGGGG

4 hours ago
Don't Be Like Mike

This story about Michael Jordan depriving Horace Grant of food after bad games gives new to...

a day ago
GOAT Moves

Tiger Woods had the perfect response to Phil Mickelson's trash talk during video call

a day ago
True Grit

Alex Smith putting in reps on THAT leg on his 36th birthday will make you want to run through...

May 7, 2020
Offseason Goals

Ben Roethlisberger's offseason fitness program consisted of playing golf and drinking beer, to...

May 7, 2020
Triumph Of The Human Spirit

Euro Tour pro tells hilarious story of having an awful hangover during a Pro-Am, then winning...

May 6, 2020
Absolute Units

The internet has fallen head over heels for Swole Daddy, the KBO mascot the Western Hemisphere...

May 6, 2020
Soccer Stuff

Something called the Bundesliga is back! . . . wait, what's the Bundesliga?

May 6, 2020
BFFs

Andrew Johnston details the wild first night he hung out with John Daly in Turkey

May 6, 2020
Forgetting Someone?

FOX asks "who is the best college football player to wear No. 5?", leaves out multiple greats

May 6, 2020
Viral Videos

This "Roundball Rock" trick shot is the peak of quarantine creativity

May 6, 2020
The Grind

Jordan Spieth’s brutal break, Brooks Koepka’s milestone birthday, and the greatest courtroom...

May 5, 2020
Prestige Cinema

Need another reason to watch the KBO? The camerawork is straight out of a Scorsese flick

May 5, 2020
Plot Twist

Golf-themed gender reveal crashes and burns, but not in the way you expect

May 5, 2020
GOATs

This story of Don Shula handling a curfew issue with his players is absolutely legendary

May 4, 2020
Mulligans

The call Joe Buck would like to do over is not the one you'd first think

May 4, 2020
Alternate Universes
May 4, 2020
Related
Golf News & ToursIs Vijay Singh wrong for playing in a Korn Ferry To…
Golf EquipmentEpon AF-706 offers company's most aggressive game-i…
The LoopYes, Allen Iverson is still talking about practicin…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our Visitor Agreement (updated 1/1/2020) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Notice (updated 1/1/20). IF YOU ARE A CALIFORNIA RESIDENT AND WOULD LIKE TO EXERCISE YOUR RIGHT TO OPT-OUT OF THIRD-PARTY DATA SHARING, YOU MAY DO SO HERE:  Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers.  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of DISCOVERY GOLF, INC.

    ©2020 DISCOVERY GOLF, INC. All rights reserved