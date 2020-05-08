CBS isn't carrying a 1 p.m. NFL game on Masters Sunday and the Falcons are on bye, LFGGGG

Not sure if you've heard or not, but Masters Sunday is kind of a big deal. Each and every April, our little corner of the world grinds to a halt. Lawns go un-mowed and dishes unwashed. Hell, if it were Easter Sunday, even Jesus would have to wait. The only problem? Well, this year Masters Sunday isn't in April. It's in November, smack dab in the heart of football season. We've already addressed the potential college football conflicts , but on Thursday night the NFL officially unveiled their 2020 schedule and, well, let's just say November 15th looks very, very interesting indeed . . .

The same way Masters Sunday the week before Thanksgiving is going to be an out-of-body experience for golf fans, so is an NFL Sunday without a 1 p.m. on kickoff on CBS for football nuts. Fans of both may as well pack their bags for Pluto. Oh, and we should also mention the Atlanta Falcons just so happen to be on bye that weekend, which is good news for the local Georgia patronage (and probably public health officials too.)

Now, if you don't pay for Sunday NFL Ticket or RedZone, then this may not seem all that different for you. If you're Bills Mafia muscle, for instance, and your team was already scheduled to travel to Arizona for the 4:05 p.m. start, then you probably weren't getting a 1 p.m. game anyway due to the NFL's archaic and largely arbitrary broadcast regulations. Still though, what was the last time CBS didn't carry a single 1 p.m. game on Sunday in the middle of an NFL season? No, really we're asking. We don't have a research department here at The Loop. We're willing to bet it's been 22 years, though, when CBS first purchased the rights to AFC games in 1998.

But we should all count our lucky stars that Augusta National, CBS, and the NFL were able set aside their massive egos and come up with a solution that didn't involve risky Jim Nantz time travel. Now we can all watch all the Masters drama unfold, use the bathroom and still make it back to the couch in time for Jets-Fins at 4:05. We don't know about you, but that sounds like a pretty good Sunday to us.