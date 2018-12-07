Trending
Slugfests

Can the Army-Navy game keep this ridiculous gambling stat alive?

By
3 hours ago
Army Navy
Dustin Satloff

The annual Army-Navy game is known for a lot of things. The tradition, the pageantry and the overall emotion of the game, no matter the records between each team, instantly come to mind. One thing it's not known for though, is the teams combining for a ton of points.

Those who tune in to the epic rivalry game every year know what they're in for. This is not going to resemble anything close to Oklahoma and West Virginia, and you'll be lucky if either squad discovers that you can, in fact, throw a forward pass on first or second down. There will be a HEAVY dose of triple option, leading to a ton of "three yards and a cloud of dust" plays, some great gang tackling and a boatload of punts. A track meet, this is not. Phrases like "field-position battle" from CBS's Brad Nessler will be utilized.

This has lead to one of the great gambling trends in recent memory, one pointed out by The Action Network on Friday:

TWELVE straight unders in college football, which is known for its lack of defense and up-and-down the field points bonanzas, is almost too preposterous to believe. But if any rivalry game could pull it off, it's this one. The teams basically run identical offenses, practice against said offense the entire year and they both get a warm-up with Air Force each year, who, you guessed it, runs the same offense! It's one that requires a great deal of structure and "DO YOUR JOB," Belichickian assignments that make it all work, so it's quite perfect for the service academies who don't get five-star recruits that run 4.3 40s.

So, is the under a LOCK like it always is? Any time you start talking streaks and "trends" like this, there's a good chance the opposite happens. Not to mention Vegas catching on like they have this year, setting the over/under total at 40, one even the Jets vs. Bills could give a run for its money. As always with college football, you can't account for a flukey play like a scoop and score or a blocked punt that could hit the over by a point or so, but the stats don't lie. The total in the last four years as not exceeded 40 points once, and the year before that, when it did, it was 41 points. If you like Navy +7, the under is probably a good play too.

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Movies

Clint Eastwood's new film, 'The Mule,' features a Toby Keith song inspired by a conversation a...

an hour ago
DeChambeau's Methods

Bryson DeChambeau tries convincing fellow tour pro to test out his mad-scientist methods, he...

3 hours ago
Slugfests

Can the Army-Navy game keep this ridiculous gambling stat alive?

3 hours ago
NHL Chirps

Montreal's Max Domi unleashes savage burn on Ottawa's Zack Smith, Sens' season from hell...

6 hours ago
Beast Mode 2.0

Derrick Henry rips off the greatest run in NFL history...probably maybe

7 hours ago
Viral Videos

Korean sportscaster keeping his concentration through a nosebleed is something to behold

9 hours ago
Viral Videos

Watch this poor kid's basketball career end as he tries to take a charge and gets posterized...

December 6, 2018
People Watching

Today in what's wrong with the world, New York man goes thermonuclear over botched bagel order

December 6, 2018
Hair Metal

Marouane Fellaini jealously tackles opponent by his luscious, flowing locks

December 6, 2018
Quotable

Gregg Popovich gives the most Greg Popovich answer when asked about LeBron James

December 6, 2018
Disrespecting Your Elders

NHL player tells ref "I can do whatever I want" after ref tells him to move, is getting soap...

December 6, 2018
The Death Star

College football isn't just boring—it's become a villain

December 5, 2018
Random Daggers

Draymond Green has a funny theory as to why the Cavs renovated their visitors locker room

December 5, 2018
Golfers We Like

Blake Mycoskie, Toms Shoes founder, on playing in the AT&T Pro-Am, downing beers before a tee...

December 5, 2018
News & Tours

Golfer donates $5,000, and his man bun, to Jarrod Lyle's charity

December 5, 2018
Gambling

The point spread for the Army-Navy game shows how far Army has come in a short period of time

December 5, 2018
Gameshows

Watch a "Deal or No Deal" contestant make one of the dumbest decisions in TV history

December 5, 2018
Holidays

We finally have an answer to the decades-long "Is Die Hard a Christmas movie?" debate

December 5, 2018
Related
The LoopThe point spread for the Army-Navy game shows how f…
The LoopThe 7 worst, Andy-Reid-hates-us-all bad beats of th…
The LoopThe Eagles give the middle finger to America and th…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2018 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection