Callaway ERC Soft sales to benefit Children's Miracle Network

The Callaway ERC Soft, a ball that offers new materials inside and new visual technology on the outside, will bring a charitable bent to its yellow version over the next two months.

The company announced that sales of the ERC Soft yellow will benefit the #PlayYellow campaign of the Children's Miracle Network Hospitals. For every dozen of ERC Soft yellow balls sold through the end of May, Callaway will donate four dollars to the charity.

The ERC Soft ($40 per dozen) is a dual-core design that features the super strong nano-particle graphene in the core to allow for a greater difference in the compression of the inner core compared to the outer core for better energy transfer and ball speed. The ERC Soft's unique polymer blend features three parallel aiming lines, a technology designed to make it easier for the eyes to focus on a target.

The Children's Miracle Network's #PlayYellow campaign grew from Jack and Barbara Nicklaus's efforts to raise funds for 170 local children’s hospitals across North America. The Nicklauses have been instrumental in raising funds to make both Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus, Ohio and Nicklaus Children’s in Miami two of the country's premier hospitals for children.

The "Play Yellow" idea refers to Jack's promise to a young fan to wear yellow on Sundays. Craig Smith, the son of Barbara's minister in Columbus, was diagnosed in 1968 with a rare bone cancer that would end his life in June of 1971 when he was only 13. Nicklaus frequently talked with Craig, who once told him that he predicted a victory because Nicklaus was wearing his lucky yellow shirt. Of course, Nicklaus most famous victory with a yellow shirt came at the 1986 Masters when he became the tournament's oldest winner.

“Callaway Golf is honored to support the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, an outstanding organization, through this Play Yellow initiative," said Chip Brewer, Callaway president and CEO. "We’re inspired by the golf industry’s broad effort to rally around this important cause and campaign.”

The Children's Miracle Network Hospitals' Play Yellow campaign is supported by TopGolf, the PGA Tour and the Travelers Championship.

The ERC Soft Play Yellow offer will run through May 31.