Butch Harmon: Inside 50 Yards

Buy SeriesBuy All Access

6

Video Lessons

Substantial, easy-to-use content on all the do's and don'ts and fixing common faults.

28

Swing Thoughts

Simple tips and strategies to bring with you on the course. Click to email them to yourself.

Buy Golf Digest Schools

Get access to 300+ video lessons from Golf Digest Schools

Buy Golf Digest Schools

ABOUT

The hero shots in golf might seem to be the monster drives and piercing irons that check up next to the pin, but the ones that most affect your scores come within 50 yards of the green. In this six-part video program, Butch Harmon demonstrates what average golfers can do to become proficient with the wedges down to the putter.

Butch’s goal throughout the series is to give you one simple takeaway in each area of the short game that will make the biggest difference in your results. Of course, he covers much more than that, but Butch has a way of condensing his instruction into the simplest, most actionable form. He covers pitching, chipping, tough greenside lies and bunker play. He also includes two putting videos, one on long putts and one on those testy short ones you know you should make. And if you’ve got the putting yips, he offers the most creative solution we’ve ever seen.

If shooting lower scores is on your radar screen, you’ve got to check out “Butch Harmon: Inside 50 Yards.” Learn the short game in manageable, no-nonsense terms. You’ll come away understanding why Butch has been ranked the No. 1 teacher in golf for nearly two decades.

VIDEO LESSONS

1 Pitching

2 Pitching from Rough

3 Chipping

4 Greenside Bunkers

5 Long Putts

6 Short Putts

INSTRUCTOR

Butch Harmon

No. 1 on Golf Digest's 50 Best Teachers in America

See More Classes
There’s more where that came fromWe’ve got classes to help you
  • Hit nail-straight drives
  • Putt like you've never putt before
  • Get your head in the game
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2019 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection