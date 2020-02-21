Bubba Watson gives credit to "mental coach" Justin Bieber for turning his game around

Sometimes a golfer just needs a small change to get back on track. For Bubba Watson, it may have taken a big celebrity.

A day after missing the cut at last week's Genesis Invitational, Watson shared a group photo that included his friend Justin Bieber and the caption, "Fun golfing with the boys!"

Loading View on Instagram

We'll excuse Watson using golf as a verb and note he had more fun on the course on Thursday by firing an opening 67 at the WGC-Mexico Championsip . And after, he gave his famous friend some of the credit for getting his game back on track.

RELATED: We're still trying to wrap our heads around this Bubba Watson shot

"Oh, man. You know, he's my mental coach, my psychologist I was talking about," Watson told reporters at Club de Golf Chapultepec. "You know, it's—life sometimes throws you curve balls. I've had some ups and downs over the last five years in my personal life, in my mind, and I've reached out to some guys, and I've also helped some guys, and so missing the cut—think about it, I could be very disappointed because that golf course I love. I mean, I've won it three times in LA, and I can't hit the ball any better. For two rounds I was 13th in greens in regulation, and I think I beat two people in putting for two rounds. So I was like 118 in putting.

RELATED: Why Bryson DeChambeau has a "towel guy" in Mexico City

"I was very disappointed, but at the same time, you've got to live life, and so I called my buddy and called a couple buddies and we got together and played some golf and freed it up and just had some fun and realized I was in a good frame of mind and where my life is with my beautiful wife and my beautiful kids; who cares about missing a cut really. We've got other things to worry about, a different tour coming on and all these things."

With friends like that, who needs swing coaches?

RANKING: Introducing the PGA Tour's "Content Kings"

WATCH MORE GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS