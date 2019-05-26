Bronte Law follows a playoff loss with a two-stroke victory in the Pure Silk Championship

Bronte Law is not where one turns when they need an attorney, though she earned a favorable verdict on Sunday. She is a winner and not likely a one-off winner, either.

The 24-year-old Englishwoman won the Pure Silk Championship at the Kingsmill Resort in Williamsburg, Va., this in the wake of her runner-up finish in the LPGA Mediheal Championship in San Francisco earlier this month.

“After San Fran it really gave me perspective that I can compete at the top,” she said. “I came into this week with the sole intention of getting one better. It feels real good.”

Law, who shared the lead after each of the first three rounds, closed with a four-under par 67 and a 72-hole score of 17-under par 267. Three tied for second, two shots back — Brooke Henderson, Nasa Hataoka and Madeline Sagstrom.

“The biggest fight of my life,” Law said. “I started struggling with my driver a little bit out there and I had to really stay strong and just play to my advantages and just really try to find those fairways because I was hitting my irons really good. As long as I found those fairways I was going to create some chances. I ended up doing that towards the end. It feels amazing.”

Law, who played on three Great Britain and Ireland Curtis Cup teams, played college golf at UCLA and won a school-record seven tournaments. In 2016 she won the ANNIKA Award, honoring the top female collegiate golfer. Now she's in her third season on the LPGA and beginning to fulfill the promise with which she left UCLA, along with a sociology degree.

At the LPGA Mediheal Championship, Law shot a final-round 65 that put her in the lead, then had to wait 2½ hours before going into a playoff that was won by Sei Young Kim.

“My golf is in a good place right now,” she said after that playoff loss. “And it shows. If someone had told me I was going to be in a playoff at the start of the day, I would have told them that they were crazy. So the reality of it is that I did something that I wouldn’t have even believed at the start of the day, so there's a lot to take from that. And I will build on this experience. And it's always fun being in contention, so I just hope that there's a lot more of this to come.”

There was, and it did not take long.