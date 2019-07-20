    Trending
    J.B. Gonna J.B.

    British Open 2019: J.B. Holmes is getting lambasted on social media for his slow play (again)

    By
    an hour ago
    J.B. Holmes
    Brendan Moran

    Golf Twitter lives to complain, and its favorite topic of all is slow play. Enter J.B. Holmes, who is in the final group on Saturday at the Open Championship and was already beaten up earlier this year at the Genesis Open, which he won, for his snail-like pace. This is a perfect storm of social-media whining the likes of which we see only a few times a season.

    RELATED: Follow all the action from Day 3 at the Open Championship

    The thing is, Golf Twitter is right, as Holmes has done little to contradict the idea that he is the slowest player on tour (Ben Crane would like a word). Holmes has been bad this week, and it is likely to get only worse if he remains in contention for his first major championship over the next 24 hours. As it stands, he's near the top of the leader board, and with the added pressure of the final round at a major, along with some brutal weather descending on Royal Portrush on Sunday, J.B. could set records for slowness.

    Those on social media are doing their part to make sure it doesn't happen, but the R&A is not likely to do much, and nothing will happen next week at the WGC event in Memphis or the week after that or the week after that. J.B. and others will continue to take their time. The vicious cycle will continue. For now, all we can do is shout and scream. Here were some of the better shouts and screams on Twitter from Saturday morning as J.B. turtled his way around Royal Portrush's front nine:

    Finally, a personal favorite from earlier this week, from none other than Club Pro Guy:

    CPG never disappoints.

    To Shane Lowry's credit, he hasn't let Holmes pace bother him. The Irishman shot a three-under 33 on the front nine to clip Holmes by one stroke. He's at the top of the leader board, as is Holmes. They are at two hours and 21 minutes in the 10th fairway.

    RELATED: 2019 British Open leader board

    Related
    The LoopBritish Open 2019: Yep, Lee Westwood's girlfriend i…
    Golf News & ToursBritish Open 2019: J.B. Holmes is getting lambasted…
    Golf News & ToursBritish Open 2019: Following failed test, Xander Sc…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2019 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection