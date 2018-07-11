Open Championship21 hours ago

British Open 2018: Andrew Landry in Carnoustie field as Bernd Wiesberger withdraws with injury

By
Quicken Loans National - Round One
Rob Carr(Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

This season has been a sweet ride for Andrew Landry. In his first year of full-status on the PGA Tour, the 30-year-old has logged five top-10 finishes, including a win at the Valero Texas Open. Landry, who came to fame following an out-of-nowhere run at the 2016 U.S. Open, has jumped 124 spots in the world rankings, and currently sits 19th in the FedEx Cup standings. That prosperity will continue at Carnoustie, as the R&A announced on Wednesday he's in the Open Championship field.

"I have been sitting first on the reserve list all week and just got the email that I will be playing in the 147th Open Championship," Landry said. "What a year this has been and can’t explain how blessed I am!"

This will be Landry's Open debut, and just his second career major appearance.

Landry gets the call due to Bernd Wiesberger dropping out of the tournament. Wiesberger hasn't played since April's China Open, sidelined with a wrist issue.

"Unfortunately, I was forced to withdraw from The Open Championship today due to my wrist injury," Wiesberger said. "The healing process has not put me into a position where I can train, let alone play, at the level I would like to. Hope to have better news coming soon! Thanks for all the support!"

In five previous appearances, Wiesberger's best Open finish was a T-64 in 2013.

Keegan Bradley is now the first alternate for next week's Open, followed by Adrian Otaegui and Aaron Wise. The Open begins on July 19. Jordan Spieth is the defending champ.

