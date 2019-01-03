an hour ago

Boston Golf Club

Hingham, Mass. / 7,062 yards, Par 71 / Points: 61.3515
Boston GC hole 1
Courtesy of Boston GC

87. Boston Golf Club

Gil Hanse (2004)

Boston Golf Club, in the south suburb of Hingham, is a modern-day Pine Valley, massaged by architect Gil Hanse and his team from dramatic coastal topography with gashes of unsullied sand. Fairways tumble across the landscape, posing some blind shots that are embraced, not criticized. One stretch surrounds an old strip mine, with mining spoils incorporated as chocolate-drop mounds. One vein of sand serves as a “Hell’s One-Third Acre” hazard. Like No. 51 Garden City Golf Club, Boston finishes with a terrific par 3.

100 Greatest History: Ranked since 2011. Highest ranking: No. 74, 2013-2014. Previous ranking: No. 82

Panelist comments:
“You just don't see this type of variety on a newer, modern layout. It's a nice throwback to an older, more traditional course, much in the way Sand Hills, Friar's Head or the courses at Bandon. I love the multiple routing options given on most holes. Requires a lot of thought.”

“Reminds me of Tobacco Road in places with its blind shots. While in some courses you might become frustrated, you can appreciate the architectural ingenuity that went into these locations at Boston G.C.”

“Boston Golf Club is a bit of an antidote to Old Sandwich. It may not be longer, but is definitely more difficult and if you like your golf on the quirky side, you'll love it.”

“Little dirt was moved and natural features are incorporated beautifully. I liked the cross bunkering, which you don't see on too many new-age courses.”

“There's an understated elegance to the club -- feels like it's been around for years without being pretentious or exclusionary. It's a really enjoyable round. I just wish the brutal holes were more spread out during the round and not all in the early-to-middle stretch.”

Boston GC hole 1
Courtesy of Boston GC

Hole No. 1

Boston GC hole 5
Courtesy of Boston GC

Hole No. 5

Boston GC hole 15
Courtesy of Boston GC

Hole No. 15

Boston GC hole 17
Courtesy of Boston GC

Hole No. 17

