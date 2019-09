The Bettinardi Queen B 8 Slant Limited Run putter is no doubt another enhancement to the company’s putter lineup courtesy the mind of founder and chief designer Robert J. Bettinardi. But it’s also a development fueled by the minds of the 13 professional golfers on the Bettinardi tour staff.

The result is not merely another artistic enhancement to an already existing putter model, but Bettinardi said he “re-engineered a special one-piece milled slant neck based straight from Tour feedback” in changing the look of the company’s wide-body blade design. The mid-length slant neck is unique within the current Bettinardi lineup, although it is seen in some traditional blade and mallets in the company's archive.

The Queen B 8’s familiar shape and headweight (357 grams) was retained, which includes a center aiming line and slight cut-out in the middle of the back flange to improve the heel-toe weighting. The small slant neck provides a slight toe hang, whereas the standard Queen B 8 uses a double bend shaft that results in a face-balanced putter. Toe-hang works best with putter strokes that have a measure of release compared to how a face-balanced putter matches up better with a more pendulum-style stroke. The Queen B 8 Slant uses a fly cut face design for softer feel.

Of course, the Queen B 8 Slant Limited Run is not without its aesthetic enhancements, too. The oil rubbed bronze PVD finish is a different look for Bettinardi models, and the company's trademark honeycomb milling pattern runs across the sole. Black and gold paint fills accent the design.

The Queen B 8 Slant Limited Run, which complements the already existing 2019 Queen B lineup , is only going to be offered through Bettinardi’s custom website, The Hive, as well as select Bettinardi accounts. Only 300 models were produced. The Queen B 8 Slant, which can be customized to fit multiple lengths and lie angles, will start at $700.