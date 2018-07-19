Basics for Junior Golfers

ABOUT

It’s summertime, the kids are out of school, and golf courses are lush and green. What a perfect time for juniors to learn the game—and have fun doing it! For the first time ever, Golf Digest is offering an instructional video series tailored specifically to junior golfers. Join Travis Fulton, a Golf Digest Best Young Teacher, as he demonstrates how to bomb drives, develop accuracy, improve putting and chipping, and even conquer scary situations like hitting out of the sand.

And here’s the really cool part: Travis shares fun games to play so your kids will learn, get better, and have a blast at the same time. We’ve also included a segment in each video where Mom and Dad can help by being a second set of eyes on the lookout for one common fault that can block improvement. After all, developing proper habits at a young age is critical to the long-term enjoyment of the game.

This series kicks off with you meeting Travis, learning about his teaching philosophies for juniors, and more. Next, two long-game videos focus on increasing power and accuracy, and then we transition closer to the hole with a pair of videos covering the short game. Travis keeps it light along the way and sets the stage for real improvement. Get started right now!