News & Toursan hour ago

Augusta National is building a tunnel under Washington Road, according to news report

By
This photo taken 08 April 2002 shows a general vie
JEFF HAYNES(Photo credit should read JEFF HAYNES/AFP/Getty Images)

Looks like a lengthened fifth hole won't be the only change at Augusta National this spring.

According to ABC affiliate WJBF.com, Augusta National is currently constructing a tunnel under Washington Road, the street that sits outside the venerable property's gates. Plans submitted with the city of Augusta illustrate a project dubbed the "Washington Road Underpass."

From WJBF.com:

What the plans show is the tunnel going from the National's property on the north side of Washington Road under the street and tying into the gate one road.

The plans show it to be 26 feet deep, large enough for big trucks to use.

Additionally, the plans show the club planning to add over 200 pines, oaks and holly as landscape to the renovated area.

Augusta National has been active in buying surrounding real estate to expand the club's footprint. In the past few years the club's purchased a 28-acre strip mall, a Pep Boys and music store, and a part of neighboring Augusta Country Club.

The Masters is just two months away, with the inaugural Augusta National Women's Amateur to be held the Saturday prior to tournament week.

Introducing Golf Digest All Access, a new way to improve

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

Trending on Golf World
Related
Golf News & ToursMasters 2018: John Daly involved in crash in August…
Golf News & ToursMasters 2018: Here are the payouts for the 2018 Mas…
Golf News & ToursMasters 2018: Watch Rickie Fowler drop a 66-foot pu…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2019 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection