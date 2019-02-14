Augusta National is building a tunnel under Washington Road, according to news report

Looks like a lengthened fifth hole won't be the only change at Augusta National this spring.

According to ABC affiliate WJBF.com , Augusta National is currently constructing a tunnel under Washington Road, the street that sits outside the venerable property's gates. Plans submitted with the city of Augusta illustrate a project dubbed the "Washington Road Underpass."

From WJBF.com:

What the plans show is the tunnel going from the National's property on the north side of Washington Road under the street and tying into the gate one road.

The plans show it to be 26 feet deep, large enough for big trucks to use.

Additionally, the plans show the club planning to add over 200 pines, oaks and holly as landscape to the renovated area.

Augusta National has been active in buying surrounding real estate to expand the club's footprint. In the past few years the club's purchased a 28-acre strip mall, a Pep Boys and music store, and a part of neighboring Augusta Country Club.

The Masters is just two months away, with the inaugural Augusta National Women's Amateur to be held the Saturday prior to tournament week.

