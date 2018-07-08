Arnold Palmer's grandson Sam Saunders is using The King's old putter to play himself in contention at The Greenbrier

As Sam Saunders searches for his first PGA Tour win on Sunday at The Greenbrier, he'll be using a putter that has some special meaning to him.

Saunders, who is Arnold Palmer's grandson , is gaming the same putter that his grandfather used during his final Masters Tournament in 2004, an Odyssey White Hot 2-Ball. Saunders had an upclose view of that putter during that Masters, as he caddied for his grandfather.

Saunders starts the final round at Old White TPC two strokes off the lead of Kelly Kraft and Harold Varner III. He has made 15 birdies so far this week with the putter, which Saunders told reporters at The Greenbrier that he has used before—both when he started his career and in junior tournaments.

“It’s a great putter and he did tell me it’s one he wanted me to use so hopefully it’s got some good luck in it,” Saunders said.

Here are photos of the flatstick, courtesy of the PGA Tour's Johnathan Wall:

And another angle of the putter, courtesy of Wall:

Here's a photo of Arnie using the putter at the 2004 Masters, with Saunders on the bag:

Pinterest Andrew Redington Arnold Palmer with his grandson Sam Saunders, his caddie, on the 18th green during the second round of the 2004 Masters. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

