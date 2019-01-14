6 minutes ago

Aldarra Golf Club

Sammamish, Wash. / 6,885 yards, Para 71 / Points 59.5364
Hole No. 14
Courtesy of the clubHole No. 14

158. Aldarra Golf Club

Tom Fazio (2001)

Although he owned his own turboprop for over a decade, it wasn’t until the late 1990s that Tom Fazio agreed to work in the Pacific Northwest. Previously, it seemed just to far to travel for someone with six children at home. But former Seattle Supersonics basketball star Jack Sitma convinced Fazio to help his group build a golf-only, non-residential 18 on land east of Seattle. Perhaps it helped that the land had been previously owned by aviation pioneer Bill Boeing, land he had called the Aldarra Farm. Fazio’s design, called The Member’s Club at Aldarra until recent years, quickly became known for its last four holes, dubbed “The Gauntlet.” They consist of a long, stout par 3 (with an old stone farm silo near the green), a par 4 along wetlands, a reachable par 4 with stacked sod bunkers before the green, and a long closing par 4 with two forced carries over ravines.

Panelist comments:

Courtesy of the club

Hole No. 15

Courtesy of the club

18th Green and Hole No. 15

Hole No. 14
Courtesy of the club

14th Green and Hole No. 1

Courtesy of the club

Hole No. 14

Par 3, Hole No. 13
Courtesy of the club

Par 3, 13th Green

Courtesy of the club

Hole No. 11 and 12

Courtesy of the club

Hole No. 7

Trending Now
Related
Golf News & ToursNew PGA Tour schedule has players rethinking where …
Golf News & ToursMatt Kuchar still has game, so long as the game is …
Golf News & ToursCharles Howell III continues two streaks at Sony Op…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2019 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection