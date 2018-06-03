European Tour3 hours ago

A trio of major winners gain much needed confidence with finishes at the Italian Open

By
Italian Open - Day Three
Andrew RedingtonBRESCIA, ITALY - JUNE 02: Graeme McDowell of Northern Ireland tees off on the 13th hole during day three of the Italian Open on June 2, 2018 in Brescia, Italy. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Winner Thorbjorn Olesen wasn’t the only man happy with his week’s work at the Italian Open. The second tournament on the European Tour’s Rolex Series saw several past major champions emerge from frustrating 2018 seasons to find themselves in the hunt at Gardagolf Country Club. Specifically, Danny Willett, Martin Kaymer and Graeme McDowell, three men who had struggled lately, all finished in the top 10.

McDowell was the one who best lasted the pace. Less than two weeks after being “written off as far as playing in the Ryder Cup is concerned,” McDowell followed up his T-12 at Wentworth with a T-5 finish on 17 under. At 38, McDowell is easily the youngest of European skipper Thomas Bjorn’s assistants and, quite clearly, well capable of assuming a playing role come September.

“Psychologically, [I] felt like I was protecting something yesterday,” said McDowell, referring to his relatively disappointing third round 71. “It was ‘last group-itis,’ a position I haven’t been in for a while. My putter let me down, especially on the back nine. And bogey on the last was disappointing. Today, I played with a lot more freedom. The last two weeks have given me a lot of confidence. I took a lot of inspiration from being involved in the Ryder Cup. I like the way I’m playing. And I’m happy with my score. But 17 under was always going to be at least a couple of shots too many.”

Make that five.

After injuring his wrist early in the year, forcing him to sit out nearly two months, Kaymer shot a second-round 63 in Italy en route to a T-8 showing, his best of the 2018 season.

“It’s been a while since I played that solid,” Kaymer said after his Friday round. “I think I was getting very close recently, but that positivity was missing on the golf course because I haven’t had a lot of good results.”

Meanwhile, the week might have been most encouraging for Willett. After an opening 65, the 2016 Masters champ wasn’t afraid to make a joke at his own expense.

Indeed, it was the lowest opening round for Willett in a European Tour event since the 2015 Omega European Masters.

He backed it up with rounds of 67-67-69, the first time with four rounds in the 60s since the 2016 Italian Open), to finish T-8, just his second cut made in 2018 and his best showing since a T-5 at the 2017 Maybank Championship.

RELATED: Francesco Molinari nearly makes it back-to-back victories on the European Tour

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

Trending on Golf World
Related
Golf News & ToursBill Fields: Pros Conflicted Over Where To Play - …
Golf News & ToursThorbjorn Olesen thwarts Francesco Molinari's attem…
Golf News & ToursRory McIlroy takes the good and the bad of 2018 in …
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2018 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection