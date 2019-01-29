2019 Waste Management Phoenix Open tee times, viewer's guide

The PGA Tour makes its lone stop in Arizona this week for the Waste Management Phoenix Open, the only event on the annual West Coast Swing that's held outside of California. The WMPO, which began as the Arizona Open in 1932, has been played at TPC Scottsdale since 1987, and thanks to the crazy scene at the par-3 16th it has become one of the most popular events on the schedule. Fans pack the stands throughout the week at the 16th, creating a stadium-like atmosphere normally reserved for the other major professional sports.

While Tiger Woods won't be making an appearance, the field at TPC Scottsdale is still star-studded, featuring 10 of the top 30 players in the world. Top-ranked among them is Justin Thomas, who will be making his fifth career appearance in the WMPO. Thomas has missed the cut twice and tied for 17th in his other two tries. Per DraftKings golf odds, he is the second favorite at +850 to win, behind only Jon Rahm, who is at +750 following his back-to-back top-six finishes. Rahm, who attended nearby Arizona State University, finished T-5 as an amateur at the WMPO in 2015, and has followed with T-16 and T-11 finishes in his two appearances since.

The third favorite to win is Hideki Matsuyama, and if he does he can become the fifth player in tournament history to win the event three times. Arnold Palmer was the first to do it in 1963, and Gene Littler the second soon after in 1969. The next to accomplish the feat was Mark Calcavecchia in 2001, and then Phil Mickelson in 2013. Mickelson famously shot an opening-round 60 that week after his putt for 59 lipped out at the ninth hole, and he eventually went on to win by four shots. Lefty, who like Rahm went to ASU, will be making his 29th consecutive start at Scottsdale this week, fresh off his near victory in the Desert Classic. If he were to win, he'd become the only player to win the event four times in its history.

Other players to watch this week include defending champion Gary Woodland, two-time WMPO runner-up Rickie Fowler, Matt Kuchar, Xander Schauffele and Tony Finau.

TV Schedule

The Golf Channel will carry live coverage on Thursday and Friday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. ET, as well as Saturday and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. NBC will take over on the weekend beginning at 3 p.m.

Leader board

Follow all the action from Scottsdale on the Golf Digest PGA Tour leader board .

Thursday Tee Times (all times ET)

No. 1 Tee

9:20 a.m. -- Colt Knost, Alex Noren, C.T. Pan

9:30 a.m. -- Chris Kirk, J.J. Spaun, Bronson Burgoon

9:40 a.m. -- Danny Lee, Harris English, David Hearn

9:50 a.m. -- Satoshi Kodaira, Austin Cook, Jhonattan Vegas

10 a.m. -- Andrew Landry, Patton Kizzire, Cameron Smith

10:10 a.m -- Keegan Bradley, Chris Stroud, Grayson Murray

10:20 a.m -- Kevin Na, Brice Garnett, Kevin Kisner

10:30 a.m -- Billy Horschel, Ted Potter, Jr., Daniel Berger

10:40 a.m -- Ryan Moore, Robert Streb, Brandon Harkins

10:50 a.m -- Vaughn Taylor, J.B. Holmes, Rory Sabbatini

11 a.m. -- Carlos Ortiz, Denny McCarthy, Blair Hamilton

1:35 p.m. -- Jason Kokrak, Tom Hoge, Ryan Blaum

1:45 p.m. -- Aaron Baddeley, Chesson Hadley, Harold Varner III

1:55 p.m. -- Morgan Hoffmann, Joel Dahmen, Talor Gooch

2:05 p.m. -- Xander Schauffele, Bubba Watson, Jon Rahm

2:15 p.m. -- Phil Mickelson, Gary Woodland, Hideki Matsuyama

2:25 p.m. -- Brandt Snedeker, Michael Kim, Zach Johnson

2:35 p.m. -- Kevin Tway, Russell Henley, Steve Stricker

2:45 p.m. -- Kelly Kraft, Richy Weresnki, Abraham Ancer

2:55 p.m. -- James Hahn, Hunter Mahan, Martin Laird

3:05 p.m. -- Charley Hoffman, Keith Mitchell, Kiradech Aphibarnrat

3:15 p.m. -- Adam Schenk, Chase Wright, Michael Hopper

No. 10 Tee

9:20 a.m. -- Lucas Glover, Ryan Palmer, Chez Reavie

9:30 a.m. -- Kevin Streelman, Luke List, Sunjae Im

9:40 a.m. -- Emiliano Grillo, Freddie Jacobson, Whee Kim

9:50 a.m. -- Cameron Champ, Justin Thomas, Webb Simpson

10 a.m. -- Matt Kuchar, Rickie Fowler, Tony Finau

10:10 a.m -- Brendan Steele, Si Woo Kim, Mackenzie Hughes

10:20 a.m -- Kyle Stanley, Russell Knox, K.J. Choi

10:30 a.m -- Brian Stuard, Nick Watney, Sean O'Hair

10:40 a.m -- Brian Gay, Trey Mullinax, Seamus Power

10:50 a.m -- Charl Schwartzel, Tyrrell Hatton, Beau Hossler

11 a.m. -- Stephan Jaeger, Max Homa, Matthew Wolff

1:35 p.m. -- Scott Stallings, Kenny Perry, Joaquin Niemann

1:45 p.m. -- Bill Haas, Nick Taylor, Peter Uihlein

1:55 p.m. -- Branden Grace, John Huh, Byeong Hun An

2:05 p.m. -- Scott Piercy, Ryan Armour, Jim Herman

2:15 p.m. -- Andrew Putnam, Jonas Blixt, Cody Gribble

2:25 p.m. -- Adam Long, Adam Hadwin, Martin Kaymer

2:35 p.m. -- Brian Harman, Jimmy Walker, Stewart Cink

2:45 p.m. -- Bud Cauley, Sam Ryder, Brandon Hagy

2:55 p.m. -- Patrick Rodgers, J.T. Poston, Tyler Duncan

3:05 p.m. -- Alex Cejka, Sung Kang, Ollie Schniderjans

3:15 p.m. -- Sam Burns, Anders Albertson, John Catlin