12

Video Lessons

Substantial, easy-to-use content on all the do's and don'ts and fixing common faults.

47

Swing Thoughts

Simple tips and strategies to bring with you on the course. Click to email them to yourself.

19

Drills

Practice techniques guaranteed to make your range time more efficient—and more fun.

ABOUT

Golf Digest brings you a game-improvement plan that will get you playing your best in less than two weeks. You'll find tips and drills—36 in all—that target every part of your game in easy-to-apply video lessons. Learn to hit the ball more solidly, chip with consistency, make more putts—even hit that power draw off the tee. For the cost of half a dozen golf balls, you'll get on track to have your best season ever.

VIDEO LESSONS

Day 1 Putting Basics + Making Solid Contact

Day 2 Ball-Striking + Short Putts

Day 3Keys for Chipping + The Swing Sequence

Day 4 Weight Shift + Steady Chips

Day 5 Driving for Distance + Precision Pitching

Day 6 Impact Checks + Swing Motion

Day 7 Finesse Wedges + Iron-Play Basics

Day 8 Solid Strikes + Wedge Play

Day 9 Fairway Woods + Distance Putting

Day 10 Putting Feel + Impact Test

Day 11 Pitching Accuracy + The Driver Draw

Day 12 Power Driving + Wedge Control

TESTIMONIALS

“This is exactly what I was looking for...just the right amount of info to work on the game and all in one location to review often. It was not TOO much info where you don't know where to start and get lost... so the fallback becomes…you won't do anything!!”

Kenny R.

“The 12 Days to Better Golf is an excellent summary of key elements of the game and professionally produced.”

John R. Dublin, Ireland

