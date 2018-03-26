Golf Digest brings you a game-improvement plan that will get you playing your best in less than two weeks. You'll find tips and drills—36 in all—that target every part of your game in easy-to-apply video lessons. Learn to hit the ball more solidly, chip with consistency, make more putts—even hit that power draw off the tee. For the cost of half a dozen golf balls, you'll get on track to have your best season ever.

TESTIMONIALS

“This is exactly what I was looking for...just the right amount of info to work on the game and all in one location to review often. It was not TOO much info where you don't know where to start and get lost... so the fallback becomes…you won't do anything!!”

Kenny R.

“The 12 Days to Better Golf is an excellent summary of key elements of the game and professionally produced.”

John R. Dublin, Ireland