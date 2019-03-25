Winning Looks on the Tour: Paul Casey at the Valspar Championship\nPaul Casey defended his title at the Valspar Championship dressed in Nike. The Englishman is no stranger to the white-pant look, which he pairs with a white belt, golf shoes and hat to complete the clean head-to-toe look. His dark camo golf shirt on top is a great example of the non-pattern patterns trend where it looks like a solid shirt from across the fairway, but a more intricate design is revealed upon closer inspection.Hat: Nike AeroBill Legacy 91 BUY NOW Shirt: Nike Zonal Cooling Camo Golf Polo BUY NOWPants: Nike Flex Victory Golf Pants BUY NOW Belt: Nike Stretch Woven Golf Belt BUY NOW Shoes: Nike React Vapor 2 Golf Shoe BUY NOW\nStyle-wise, Rory McIlroy has been turning heads all season debuting custom Nike pieces week after week. His golf game caught up at the Players Championship during a dominant win at TPC Sawgrass. He wore custom Players-themed golf shoes, bright pants and a sporty half zip top for a striking-yet-polished look.Hat: Nike AeroBill Classic 99 BUY NOWTop: Nike Dri-FIT Half-Zip Golf Top BUY NOWPants: Nike Flex Slim Fit Golf Pants BUY NOWShoes: Nike Air Zoom Victory Tour BUY NOW \nFrancesco Molinari chased the field and finished on top at the Arnold Palmer Invitational. He entered the final round five shots off the lead before posting a 8-under 64 to leave victorious. His Sunday look was athletic and stylish, pairing a green camo golf shirt with solid navy pants. Hat: Nike AeroBill Legacy 91 BUY NOW Shirt: Nike Zonal Cooling Camo Golf Polo BUY NOWPants: Nike Flex Victory Golf Pants BUY NOW Belt: Nike Stretch Woven Golf Belt BUY NOW Shoes: Nike Roshe G Tour Golf Shoe BUY NOW \nKeith Mitchell netted his first PGA Tour victory, a shot ahead of Rickie Fowler and Brooks Koepka. The 27-year-old sported a classic golf style in black pants and a white shirt, but skillfully added a modern touch with a flat brim cap. Hat: Nike AeroBill Adjustable Golf Hat BUY NOW Shirt: Nike Dri-FIT Vapor Golf Polo BUY NOWPants: Nike Flex Victory Golf Pants BUY NOWShoes: Nike Golf Tour Premiere Golf Shoe BUY NOW\nDustin Johnson tends to stay in the navy and black color scheme, apparel-wise. He's said that navy is the color he feels most powerful in and has proven that, winning several times in the dark blue shade. The WGC-Mexico Championship was no different when he grabbed his 20th PGA Tour Victory at Club de Golf Chapultepec.Shirt: Adipure Tech Stripe Polo BUY NOWPants: Adidas Ultimate365 Classic Pants BUY NOW Belt: Adidas 3-Stripes Solid Reversible Belt BUY NOWShoes: Adidas Tour360 XT Golf Shoes BUY NOW