What's in My Bag: Lexi Thompson

AGE 25 LIVES Coral Springs, Fla. STORY 11-time winner on the LPGA Tour, including one major, the 2014 ANA Inspiration. TRAVEL PARTNER 2017 was a really hard year. It put me in a way never thought I’d be in life. I was volunteering at puppy stores when I met Leo, my Havapoo. needed a change, something, and he’s been a lifesaver. I travel with him, and he’s there to greet me when I get back to my room. He’s amazing. Heading into this season, I feel optimistic— and independent. —WITH KEELY LEVINS
Lexi Thompson is an 11-time winner on the LPGA Tour, including one major win.
