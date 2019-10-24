AGE 24 LIVES in Stockport, England STORY Got her first LPGA victory in May at the Pure Silk Championship. 2019 SOLHEIM CUP Winning one of the last points in front of the home crowd, that feeling will last my whole life. I love being part of a team. This trumps my first LPGA win by a mile. SELF-CONFIDENCE At the Pure Silk I hit a hold-off fade to four feet and made the putt on 18 to maintain the lead in the third round. I realized then: You’re ready for this. Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images
What's In My Bag: Bronte Law

Bronte Law has won once on the LPGA Tour, the 2019 Pure Silk Championship. From driver to putter see what Bronte Law carries in her bag.
