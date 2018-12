Tiger, "Big Mama" and a firefighter: The 15 best feel-good golf stories of 2018

Last December, Jessica Korda underwent an elaborate procedure on her jaw, one aimed to eliminate painful, chronic headaches she had suffered for years. The surgery required her nose and jaw to be broken and 27 screws placed to reset the bones, sidelining her off-season and likely keeping her on the DL for the beginning of 2018. Except, in her first start of the new campaign (and still unable to feel part of her face), Korda rolled the field at the LPGA's Honda Thailand event, winning by four shots. "Coming in after surgery I didn't know what to expect,” said Korda after the win. “I didn't know how I was going to be received. Obviously when I look at myself I still don't feel like I look like myself yet. That will come. I'm just very, very happy. All the hard work I was putting in in the off-season when I could has paid off rather quickly.”