Whistling Straits (Straits), Haven, Wis.
The Best of The Best

The best Pete Dye golf courses

Pete Dye, "the man who reinvented golf course design," as Golf Digest's Ron Whitten described the master architect, has died at age 94. Dye's greatest gifts are the golf courses he built for golfers around the world to enjoy, which will endure lifetimes. To honor Mr. Dye's legacy, we present the 10 highest-ranked golf courses he (and most often his wife, Alice, too) designed, as ranked by Golf Digest's course-ranking panelists.
By