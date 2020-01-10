The best Pete Dye golf courses \nPete Dye, "the man who reinvented golf course design," as Golf Digest's Ron Whitten described the master architect, has died at age 94. Dye's greatest gifts are the golf courses he built for golfers around the world to enjoy, which will endure lifetimes. To honor Mr. Dye's legacy, we present the 10 highest-ranked golf courses he (and most often his wife, Alice, too) designed, as ranked by Golf Digest's course-ranking panelists.\nNo. 21 on Golf Digest's ranking of America's 100 Greatest Golf Courses (No. 3 on 100 Greatest Public)\n\nMore on Whistling Straits >> \nNo. 24 on Golf Digest's ranking of America's 100 Greatest Golf Courses (No. 4 on 100 Greatest Public)\n\nMore on The Ocean Course >> \nNo. 28 on Golf Digest's ranking of America's 100 Greatest Golf Courses\n\nMore on The Honors Course >> \nNo. 32 on Golf Digest's ranking of The World's 100 Greatest Golf Courses\nNo. 38 on Golf Digest's ranking of America's 100 Greatest Golf Courses\n\nMore on The Golf Club >>\nNo. 49 on Golf Digest's ranking of America's 100 Greatest Golf Courses\n\nMore on TPC Sawgrass >>\nNo. 60 on Golf Digest's ranking of America's 100 Greatest Golf Courses\n\nMore on Oak Tree National >>\nNo. 64 on Golf Digest's ranking of America's 100 Greatest Courses\n\nMore on Pete Dye G.C. >>\nNo. 97 on Golf Digest's ranking of America's 100 Greatest Courses (No. 15 Public)\n\nMore on Blackwolf Run >>\nNo. 99 on Golf Digest's ranking of America's 100 Greatest Courses\n\nMore on Crooked Stick G.C. >>