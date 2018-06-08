Swing Sequence: Jon Rahm

Examine the swings of the game&#39;s biggest hitters and you&#39;ll see the vast majority have two similarities: (1) a big backswing with the left arm bending at the top; (2) the club travelling a long way back to the ball to gather more clubhead speed. But that&#39;s not how Jon Rahm cranks drives more than 320 yards. And he does that a lot. &quot;He&#39;s a big, strong man with incredible athletic power,&quot; says Golf Digest 50 Best Teacher Randy Smith. &quot;He keeps that left arm straight and smashes the ball with swing width, not length. Not many can do that.&quot; Rahm&#39;s clubhead speed (119 miles per hour) is a big reason he&#39;s ranked in the top five of the tour&#39;s Strokes Gained/Off-the-Tee statistic. It&#39;s also probably no coincidence that he&#39;s No. 3 in the World Golf Ranking. &quot;The positions you see here are so good, they look posed,&quot; Smith says. &quot;He uses his physique and strength to make a simple swing. It&#39;s like a bigger, harder version of Henrik Stenson&#39;s swing. Jon hits it so simple and so square, it&#39;s easy to see why his career is on the rise.&quot; — Matthew Rudy
