2019 Mother's Day Golf Gifts\nLooking for something more than just flowers to give to mom this year? Check out our selection of golf (and non-golf) gifts that will show her how much you care this Mother's Day. \nIf you haven't already noticed, these bags are all the rage this season. The company offers backpacks, gym bags and totes of all sizes, in fun color options that mom will love. This backpack is great for the mom that always seems to have everything in her bag. It'll fit a laptop, a change of clothes, pair of shoes and still have room to spare. The neoprene material is striking and easy to clean. \nAvailable at dagnedover.com BUY NOW: $175 \nThis packable water bottle flattens and rolls when empty for easy storage when not in use. It holds up to a liter of water and can be frozen or filled with hot liquids to allow for almost any beverage she wants to bring along. It also lays flat, so mom won't have to worry about it rolling out of the golf cart when she sets it down. Available at hydrapak.comBUY NOW: $17 \nCelebrate mom with a fun, trendy and... well, accurate gift this Mother's Day. This cotton baseball cap comes in light pink or gray and is a great way for her to boast motherhood in a manner that avoids any embarrassing bumper stickers.Available at lovechildmag.com: $32 \nMom will appreciate the comfort, design and versatility of this Nike golf shoe. The springtime floral pattern is stylish and the pressure-mapped outsole provides excellent traction in a shoe she won't be embarrassed to wear running errands post-round. Available at Nike.comBUY NOW: $80 \nThis geometric golf towel features a Golf Digest logo right from the archives that will make mom feel young. As part of the Golf Digest SELECT collaboration with Palm Golf Co., this towel is made with a soft and absorbent cotton material to keep clubs clean, dry and safe from scratches.Available at select.golfdigest.comBUY NOW: $33 \nFrom the contrast-fabric waistband to the mid-rise, classic silhouette, these Tory Sport pants will become a staple in her wardrobe. The performance-ready stretch twill fabric is lightweight, moisture-wicking and ready to make a splash on the first tee. Available at toryburch.comBUY NOW: $188 \nThis Bluetooth speaker is portable, powerful and offers a playtime of over 20 hours. The sound quality is ultra-rich and it allows two devices to connect so you and mom can share DJ duty—just let her choose the playlist at least on Mother's Day. Available at urbanears.comBUY NOW: $280 \nFrom the Lie + Loft "Equal Play" collection celebrating women in golf, this fun and floral print will make mom smile. According to the company, this dream vintage golf squad aspires to "grow the game and make some golf fronds." Fronds is another word for a leaflike plant and these girls are certainly growing.Available at lieandloft.com: $30 \nCustomizable earhooks ensure these wireless earphones fit securely. Sweat-proof and water-resistant, she'll get superior, balanced audio for up to nine hours before needing to recharge. They're only available in black currently, but promised to come soon are navy, green and white.Available at apple.com BUY NOW: $250 \nGive mom the shine she deserves. This rib knit sweater is lightweight, has a a little extra length in the back for additional coverage and is an ultra stylish layering piece she'll love on and off the course. Available at foraygolf.comBUY NOW: $160 \nIf you haven't heard the term "percussive therapy," buckle up, because this recovery technology is shockingly effective. This tool massages muscles with rapid, concentrated pulses on the spot, like beating a drum—hense the "percussive" term. This can help accelerate recovery, increase blood flow, relieve muscle stiffness and decrease lactic acid. The liv model is a great starter model, it's more affordable than other models and is portable for instant, simple pain relief.\n\nAvailable at theragun.comBUY NOW: $299 \nSpice up the flatstick with this fun putter cover. The black leather base allows for the sugar skull pattern to really pop, making a bold and bright statement in the bag.Available at seamusgolf.com: $125 \nA performance-ready bomber is a staple in any golfers closet. The remixed camo pattern is fun and the green shade will brighten up any outfit. It'll look great over a golf skirt or can be paired with leggings for a vintage-streetwear vibes.Available at cobragolf.com BUY NOW: $67 \nThis setting mist contains a refreshing peppermint oil, antioxidant-rich rosemary oil and SPF 50. This spray will lock in her look, even complexions and protect her from the sun. It's an excellent tool for applying (and re-applying) sunscreen over makeup and the limited-edition floral print design just adds to the appeal. Available at supergoop.com BUY NOW: $28 \nFor the busiest moms that want to stay active, this portable strength training device is great for quick workouts on the go. About the size of a computer mouse, this tool measures muscle force to monitor and facilitate strength exercises. It connects via bluetooth to an accompanying app that provides guided workouts and tracking. These quick and effective exercises can be done at the range, on the sidelines or even at the office. \n\nAvailable at activ5.com BUY NOW: $140 \nThis skirt will match just about anything and get mom ready for spring golf. It's designed with a bit of a longer hem, measuring in at 17 and a quarter inches, to keep everything covered and comfortable throughout the round. Available at shopluckyinlove.com: $94\nDon't let the affordable price ($50) on these sunglasses fool you, they're durable, provide 100 percent UV protection and are styled with major Hollywood glam inspiration. Mom will appreciate the oversize frame that provides extra sun coverage and even more style. Available at reks.com BUY NOW: $50 \nGolf clothes should be comfortable and these joggers are full of stretch and softness. They're as versatile as leggings, but with zip pockets, a little more coverage and streetwear style.Available at adidas.comBUY NOW: $65 \nWe all count on mom to answer the phone whenever we need her. Help her keep track of her device on the course with this phone holder that easily attaches to the frame of a golf cart. It adjusts to fit any phone securely to ensure it stays safe and ready-to-access. Available at desertfoxgolf.comBUY NOW: $25 \nThis on-trend tour visor features a logo inspired by a 1950's Golf Digest logo. As part of a Golf Digest SELECT collaboration with Sugarloaf Social Club, this extended-brim cap has vintage styling with modern, performance-ready qualities that are great for golf. \n\nAvailable at select.golfdigest.comBUY NOW: $45