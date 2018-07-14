British Open 2018: 13 pictures of Carnoustie in all its nastiness\nThis year's Open venue has a reputation for a reason.\nIrish Padraig Harrington chips the ball across a burn after taking a drop for playing into the water on the 18th hole during the final round of the 2007 Open.\nScottish golfer Thomas Armour drives from the bunker during the 1931 Open.\nJean Van De Velde of France looks at his ball in the burn on the 18th hole during the 1999 British Open.\nA woman sits on the ground after she was hit by defending champion Tiger Woods' ball on the 6th hole during the third round of the 136th British Open Golf Championship.\nBen Hogan crosses a stream on the Carnoustie Golf Course while a huge crowd awaits his next shot in the British Open Championship. The American champ, favored from the start, got progressively better under the grinding pressure, shooting a record 68 in the final round to win with a total of 282.\nIan Poulter of England hits a shot on the 15th hole during the third round of The 136th Open Championship.\nTiger Woods of the USA in action during the British Open played at the Carnoustie GC in Carnoustie, Scotland. \nMiguel Martin of Spain escapes a pot bunker during the British Open.\nGreg Norman of Australia plays out of the rough during the 1999 British Open.\n Jack Nicklaus plays a difficult shot by a burn during his first round in the 1968 Open.\nSoren Hansen of Denmark plays from a bunker on the 16th hole in front of the hotel during the third round of the 2007 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.\nSergio Garcia of Spain reacts to a missed par putt on the 18th green that would have won the 2007 Open. He went on to lose in a playoff to Padraig Harrington.\nFrench golfer Jean Van de Velde takes his 5th shot on the 18th green in the final round of the British Open Championship at Carnoustie, Scotland, 18th July 1999. Having arrived at the 18th tee with a three-shot lead, Van de Velde narrowly lost the championship to Paul Lawrie.