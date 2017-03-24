(Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)
Zach Johnson came REALLY close to making a hole-in-one on a par 4 at the WGC-Match Play

4 hours ago
Bill Haas stays alive at the WGC-Dell Match Play with miraculous chip in

6 hours ago
Sergio Garcia just hit one of the worst shots you'll ever see by a PGA Tour pro

8 hours ago
Driving the green on a par 4? It's something we'd all sign up for. That's golf goals for most of us.

But that's no rare feat for a PGA Tour player. How about a hole-in-one on a par 4? That's an elite group to have done that.

That's why Zach Johnson's tee shot at the short, par-4 13th hole on Friday at Austin Country Club is worth marveling over. We're still not sure how this didn't fall into the hole. ZJ couldn't have hit it any more perfect.

Even with a two-shot lead, Zach Johnson went for it on Friday in his match against Brendan Steele. Kudos to you, ZJ.

Austin Country Club has proven to be a good venue for match play with its variety of short and long par 3s and varied par 4s. The par-4 13th hole, in particular, plays just 294 yards -- offering the temptation of going for the green.

ZJ went for it, and was almost rewarded in a huge way. Instead, he halved the hole with Steele, who played the hole more conventionally but still ended up with birdie. Kind of brutal after carding a hole-in-one. But that's golf.

RELATED: Live blog: The latest from Day 3 at the WGC-Match Play

