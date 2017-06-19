You'll have a hard time not smiling at the best dog playing golf video we've seen

If you're like us, maybe you're getting tired of your girlfriend tagging you in every puppy video on social media. We get it: She really wants a french bulldog. It's a never-ending stream of dog photos. One day, maybe we'll give into buying a pup.

But when we saw this video of the happiest dog playing golf we've ever seen, we couldn't help but enjoy it. This pup looks like all of us after we made our first par, or our first birdie. Hats off to the Barstool Sports guys for posting this.

And even a couple grouches like us have watched it over and over without getting tired of it. Enjoy.

