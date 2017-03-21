You won't believe the stampings on Steven Bowditch's wedges

At Bay Hill during the Arnold Palmer Invitational, we noticed a couple of interesting stampings on a pair of Cobra wedges. Unlike the names and nicknames that tend to be marked on these clubs, these clubs appeared to be more of an endorsement for car services as one wedge was marked “Lyft” and the other “Uber.”

Pinterest JD Cuban Steven Bowditch's wedges at the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill Lodge and Golf Club in Orlando, FL on Wednesday March 15, 2017.

Pinterest JD Cuban

Those stampings took on a new meaning when realizing they were housed in the bag of Steven Bowditch. In early February during the week of the Waste Management Phoenix Open, Bowditch was arrested for “extreme DUI” with a blood-alcohol level of .20, well above the state’s limit of .08. Bowditch handled the situation about as well as could be expected, making the proper apologies and tweeting that “Life is about choices. Last night I made a very poor one. I'm very sorry to those I have disappointed. I must and will, do better.”

If he listens to the words on his wedges, he’s off to a good start.