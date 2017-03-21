The Rock
The Rock

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson claims to have hit a 490-yard drive. Really

3 hours ago
AUSTIN, TX - MARCH 21: Jason Day of Australia speaks to the media in a press conference ahead of the WGC Dell Match Play at Austin Country Club on March 21, 2017 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
Match Play

Parents beware: Jason Day could be yelling at your 12-year-old over video games

3 hours ago
Tiger-Woods-book.jpg
Books

Books Tiger Woods signed at New York City store already appearing on eBay

3 hours ago
Seen on Tour4 hours ago

You won't believe the stampings on Steven Bowditch's wedges

By

At Bay Hill during the Arnold Palmer Invitational, we noticed a couple of interesting stampings on a pair of Cobra wedges. Unlike the names and nicknames that tend to be marked on these clubs, these clubs appeared to be more of an endorsement for car services as one wedge was marked “Lyft” and the other “Uber.”

JD Cuban

Steven Bowditch's wedges at the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill Lodge and Golf Club in Orlando, FL on Wednesday March 15, 2017.

JD Cuban

Those stampings took on a new meaning when realizing they were housed in the bag of Steven Bowditch. In early February during the week of the Waste Management Phoenix Open, Bowditch was arrested for “extreme DUI” with a blood-alcohol level of .20, well above the state’s limit of .08. Bowditch handled the situation about as well as could be expected, making the proper apologies and tweeting that “Life is about choices. Last night I made a very poor one. I'm very sorry to those I have disappointed. I must and will, do better.”

If he listens to the words on his wedges, he’s off to a good start.

Can A Player Peak For The Masters?

More from The Loop

Show More
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    Related
    The LoopWinner's Bag: Rickie Fowler, Honda Classic
    The LoopRickie Fowler finds shorter-length driver to his liking
    The LoopWinner’s Bag: Lexi Thompson at the Honda LPGA Thail…