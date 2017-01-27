170127-qatar-masters-leaders1.png
You won't believe how many players are tied for the lead at the Qatar Masters

image001.png
This cutting-edge golf shaft was built specifically for average golfers

170127-andy-sullivan.png
Andy Sullivan's pairing with two of the tallest tour pros created the perfect photo opportunity

There are bunched leader boards and then there's what's taking place at the Qatar Masters. Through two rounds, nine (yes, NINE) players are tied for the lead at the European Tour event.

Since we strive for fair coverage, here's a list paragraph of the names currently tied for first at eight under par: Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Jeunghun Wang, Jaco Van Zyl, Andy Sullivan, Thomas Aiken, Nacho Elvira, Bradley Dredge, Mikko Korhonen, and Jorge Campillo.

We hope we didn't forget anyone, but in case we did, here's a photo of the crazy leader board:

You're probably wondering, is this a European Tour record for the most players tied after 36 holes of a tournament? And the answer is yes. The nine-way tie would also break the PGA Tour record of eight, which was set after two rounds of the 2001 Greater Hartford Open.

Making things any crazier? Just one shot back of the pack of leaders, there's a seven-way tie at seven under. And there's a 10(!)-way tie at six under.

Usually, the phrase, "it's anyone's ballgame" is an exaggeration. Not this weekend.

