You have to see the putter Bubba Watson might be using at the Masters

40 minutes ago
United Airlines says leggings aren't appropriate for travel, but are they OK for golf?

3 hours ago
13 Picks To Win The 2017 Masters

4 hours ago
You have to see the putter Bubba Watson might be using at the Masters

The Masters is right around the corner and Bubba Watson very well might have a new putter in the bag when he gets to Augusta National.

That’s because earlier today the two-time Masters champ tweeted a photo of a new Ping putter using #DamascusSteel. The same used to make samurai swords, Damascus steel is known for its distinctive patterns of banding that can produce a look reminiscent of flowing water. A look at the photo Watson posted of the putter reveals several such areas on the club.

Watson is no stranger to a putter that looks different, having used a putter with an iridescent “rainbow” finish for several years. This putter, which appears to have a Anser-style head shape similar to his previous putter, features the single sightline dot Watson has grown accustomed to. If it is anything like his previous putters, the headweight is likely a little heavier than standard as the added heft is needed to offset the numerous extra wraps of tape Watson favors underneath the grip. And as if anyone needed to know whose putter this is, “Bubba is stamped on one rear bumper and “Watson” on the other.

Putting has never been Watson’s strong suit as he has ranked outside the top 100 in strokes gained/putting four of the last five seasons. This year, however, has been particularly horrid. Watson is ranked 192nd in strokes gained/putting, losing .640 strokes per round to the field on the greens.

Whether the new putter makes a difference or even makes it in the bag is to be determined. One thing, however, is certain. It looks pretty damn cool.

