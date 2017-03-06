ORLANDO, FL - MARCH 21: Arnold Palmer of the United States standing watching the golf beside the 18th hole during the first round of the 2013 Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented by Mastercard at Bay Hill Golf and Country Club on March 21, 2013 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)
Arnold Palmer Invitational

As the Arnold Palmer Invitational prepares for life after Arnie, the question of player support lingers

2 hours ago
SINGAPORE - MARCH 05: Inbee Park of Korea holes her final putt on the 18th green during the final round of the HSBC Women&#39;s Champions on the Tanjong course at Sentosa Golf Club on March 5, 2017 in Singapore. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)
How She Hit That

You don't have to be a mega-athlete to putt like Inbee Park

2 hours ago
170306-gator-fish.png
Viral Videos

Watch a giant gator carry a big fish in its mouth across a Florida golf course

3 hours ago
How She Hit That2 hours ago

You don't have to be a mega-athlete to putt like Inbee Park

Quiet your lower body for better contact
By
SINGAPORE - MARCH 05: Inbee Park of Korea holes her final putt on the 18th green during the final round of the HSBC Women&#39;s Champions on the Tanjong course at Sentosa Golf Club on March 5, 2017 in Singapore. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)
Ross Kinnaird
SINGAPORE - MARCH 05: Inbee Park of Korea holes her final putt on the 18th green during the final round of the HSBC Women's Champions on the Tanjong course at Sentosa Golf Club on March 5, 2017 in Singapore. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

In a week when the LPGA event in Singapore was overshadowed by the PGA Tour's marquee leaderboard in Mexico, Inbee Park put on a show that would have played in any stadium.

Playing in only her second event after a seven-month layoff because of a thumb injury, Park made nine birdies and shot a course-record 64 to win the HSBC Women's Champions by a shot over Ariya Jutanugarn.

Park's steady ball-striking was standard all week -- she missed just one fairway and eight greens -- but it was her putter that made the difference Sunday. She had nine 3's and a 2 on her scorecard, and made three birdies from longer than 25 feet.

The secret to her putting prowess isn't what she does, but what she doesn't do, says top Alabama teacher Tony Ruggiero, who works with Smylie Kaufman and Lucas Glover on the PGA Tour.

"I love how still Inbee's lower body is when she putts," says Ruggiero, who is based at the Country Club of Mobile and Bay Point Resort in Panama City Beach, Fla. "She has no knee or hip movement during her stroke. A lot of amateur players have that extra motion, which makes it harder to hit the ball flush and get it started on line."

Park's stroke is shoulder dominated, and she doesn't "hit" with her hands through the ball, says Ruggiero.

"Her hands are just holding the putter, and the distance she hits it is determined by the size of there stroke. The rhythm and pace of the swing never really changes. Too many players don't take enough backstroke and really speed up the club on the way through."

More from The Loop

Show More
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    Related
    The LoopGet up and down like a boss from the sand with a tw…
    The LoopHow He Hit That: Bubba Watson's misguided fairw…
    The LoopHow does Tiger Woods come back? He needs to go fast…