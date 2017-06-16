You can't get more robbed of a hole-in-one than this LPGA pro

If you've played golf long enough, you've probably had a few hole-in-one close calls. And if you're lucky (unlike me), you've had those near misses in addition to an ace or aces. Such is the case for LPGA pro Austin Ernst, which is the only reason we don't feel absolutely sick about what happened to her on Thursday.

During the first round of the Meijer LPGA Classic on Thursday, Ernst, who made an ace in the final round when she won the 2011 NCAA Championship, was flat out robbed of another hole-in-one. Seriously, watch this replay and explain how Ernst's golf ball didn't go in the cup?

Austin's close call also kept her from driving away in a new car. So we feel for Austin. But again, at least she's made an ace before.

RELATED: Watch a European Tour pro get hosed on a potential hole-in-one

WATCH MORE VIDEOS FROM THE LOOP