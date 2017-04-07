AUGUSTA, GA - APRIL 07: Danny Willett of England plays his second shot on the first hole during the second round of the 2017 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 7, 2017 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
The Masters

Watch Danny Willett shank his shot at the first on way to a dreaded snowman at the Masters

3 minutes ago
Jack Nicklaus follows through on his ceremonial opening tee shot to begin The Masters tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on Thursday, April 6, 2016 in Augusta, Ga. (Jeff Siner/Charlotte Observer/TNS via Getty Images)
Masters 2017

Jack Nicklaus gives Rory McIlroy credit for helping him out-drive Gary Player

2 hours ago
fitness-inverted-hamstring-stretch.gif
Fitness

You can hold an Augusta green if you do this

4 hours ago
You can hold an Augusta green if you do this

By

Watch the video: Lift for Loft

Augusta National Golf Club is the perfect example of a course where you have to manufacture high approach shots if you want to hit more than a few greens in regulation. Many of its slick greens are elevated and/or closely guarded by bunkers that require lofted shots to hold. While you might never play Augusta, there probably are more than a few holes on your local courses where you can't run one up to the green, or hit a low, liner and expect the ball to stay on the putting surface. So how do you hit higher-trajectory shots? Start by realizing you can't hit a high ball off the turf if you don't get in, and stay in, good address posture.

Bend over to the ball by hinging from your hip joints—not your waist—letting your arms hang freely. Try to be aware of the angle of your spine when you do this. Then when you swing, try to maintain that spine angle past impact. If you're struggling and hitting lower-trajectory shots, especially off the toe, take the first step toward raising your ball flight with two simple exercises in the gym (click on the video above to see a demonstration of them). These exercises emphasize the importance of good hip hinging while strengthening many of the muscles on the back side of your body—most notably the hamstrings. The muscles on the backs of your upper legs play a key role in maintaining knee flex in the golf swing. If you do them, you're on your way to hitting the ball flush and adding loft to your shots.

