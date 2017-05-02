PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FL - MAY 9: Phil Mickelson plays the 17th hole during the final round of THE PLAYERS Championship on THE PLAYERS Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on May 9, 2010 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Chris Condon/PGA TOUR)
News & Tours

You can enjoy the 17th at Sawgrass in virtual reality during the 2017 Players Championship

2 hours ago
Lee-Westwood-2016.jpg
News & Tours

Lee Westwood, by not playing last week, earns Players Championship invite

8 hours ago
AVONDALE, LA - APRIL 30: Morgan Hoffman and Camilo Villegas of Colombia prepare to putt on the first hole during the final round of the Zurich Classic at TPC Louisiana on April 30, 2017 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
Style Standouts

This team put on a style clinic in New Orleans

9 hours ago
News & Tours2 hours ago

You can enjoy the 17th at Sawgrass in virtual reality during the 2017 Players Championship

By
tpc-sawgrass-stadium-17-2016.jpg
Photo by Chris Condon/US PGA TOUR

The 17th hole at TPC Sawgrass is one of the most exciting holes in golf. And now you don’t have to be in Ponte Vedra Beach to enjoy the party.

For the 2017 Players Championship, fans can experience action on the “Island Green” in virtual reality, thanks to PGA Tour Live and Samsung Gear. But those without a headset, fear not: Twitter and Periscope will broadcast a 360-degree video stream during the tournament.

“We are excited that The Players Championship will host the PGA Tour’s first live virtual reality production,” said Rick Anderson, PGA Tour chief media officer, in a statement. “We decided that executing a live VR experience on one of the most dramatic holes in golf was something that our fans would love, and the fact that we are partnering with Twitter to deliver 360 video will offer tremendous scale.”

This is not the first time VR users have experienced the sport. The 2016 Masters offered virtual-reality like views of Augusta National's sixth and 16th holes, and the tour had a similar test run at this year’s Genesis Open.

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

More from The Loop

Show More
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    CNMN Collection

    Related
    The LoopLee Westwood, by not playing last week, earns Playe…
    The LoopStaged or real? Golfer's water-shot fail looks …
    The LoopCristie Kerr apologizes for slow play...with a cave…