The Week In Instagrams: 4.3.2017

AUSTIN, TX - MARCH 26: Jon Rahm of Spain smiles after making a putt on the 11th hole green during the championship match at the World Golf Championships - Dell Technologies Match Play at Austin Country Club on March 26, 2017 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Keyur Khamar/PGA TOUR)
Why Jon Rahm hasn't seen his Masters invitation yet

Champions Retreat chopper.jpeg
You can arrive to the 2017 Masters via helicopter . . . but it's going to cost you

It doesn't get much better than a ticket to the Masters. Or does it?

For those lucky enough to score a badge to a practice round or tournament round at Augusta National, you're the envy of anybody who knows anything about sports. It's the golden ticket.

A “Lift to the Links” package is being offered by private club Champions Retreat, which opens its doors to the public one week each year during Masters Week. The club, which features 27 holes by Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer and Gary Player, will include the following amenities with this package:

--Helicopter pick-up from the Atlanta airport directly to its ultra-lux club, which is about a half an hour from Augusta, Ga.

--A foursome for 18 holes on the 27-hole layout at Champions Retreat.

--Five-course (?!) dinner at the Grille House at Champions Retreat. Think Southern hospitality meets premium, corporate service.

--Champions Retreat will arrange private car service from the club to Augusta National. You know, so you don't have to wait in line for patron parking with the Great Unwashed.

--One-night accommodations at the club.

RANKING: The 13 best bets to win the 2017 Masters

Tickets to the tournament, or direct chopper into the grounds of Augusta National not included. But for those with some extra money to blow during Masters Week, this is a pretty good way to do the Masters right.

