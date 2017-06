Argentinian star Roberto De Vicenzo, a British Open winner more widely known for signing an incorrect scorecard that might have cost him a Masters victory, died on Thursday. He was 94.

De Vicenzo is a member of the World Golf Hall of Fame, to which he was inducted in 1989 on the strength of more than 200 international victories, including eight on the PGA Tour and his victory in the 1967 British Open.

More to come ...

RELATED: Roberto De Vicenzo—'The choice I made'

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS