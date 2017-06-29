Woman goes into water to retrieve golf club at French Open

Early rising golf fans know the European Tour can always provide excitement while you're still sipping on your morning coffee and scrambling some eggs. This week will be especially good, with some of the top players in the world taking on the site of next year's Ryder Cup, Le Golf National in Paris, for the HNA Open de France.

It can even provide some comedy, in the form of this woman rolling up her pants and venturing into the water to retrieve a golf club. Check out the stunt that had Thomas Pieters literally rolling on the floor laughing.

The broken club reveal was the best twist since Brad Pitt found out what was in the box in "Seven."

If you're wondering why she went in, according to Sky TV, the club was sent into the drink by Li Haotong, who was playing a few groups ahead of Pieters, Tyrell Hatton and Alex Noren.

UPDATE: The woman going after the club is reportedly the mother of Li Haotong, who chucked the club after bogeying the par-3 11th. It's true what they say, moms will do anything for their children.

