Trending
Adapting With The Times

Let's see who will put the MLB's decision to allow nicknames on jerseys for one weekend to good use

By
an hour ago

In the ever-evolving sports landscape, we are beginning to see more leagues willing to adapt with the times, change the old guard, cater to the millennials, if you will.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell is lightening up on touchdown celebrations, the NHL adopted an increasingly annoying replay system just two years ago. Hell, even the USGA is making changes!

Then there is the MLB, widely regarded as our "national pastime," and thus still stuck in the 1960s. But Rob Manfred, commissioner since 2015, is working to change that. A few rules tweaks are already in place, and the latest move involves an ease up on uniform rules. For one weekend in August called Players Weekend, the players will be allowed to put nicknames on the back of their jerseys, XFL-style. They will also be permitted to wear fluorescent-colored shoes and personalize a patch paying tribute to someone instrumental in their development.

The move is reminiscent of one the NBA tried in 2014, when the league allowed the Miami Heat and Brooklyn Nets to put the nicknames on the back of their jerseys during a game, and it produced these gems.

That got us wondering, who will put it to good use in the MLB on Players Weekend (Aug. 25-27)?

Noah Syndergaard

Joe Skipper

As of now, there isn't a better and more fitting nickname than Syndergaard's "Thor" in the entire league. The hair, the flame throwing arm, and, above all, the willingness to play the role. The only question is, will Thor be back to don the name on the jersey? The Mets pitcher is still on the mend, and would be sorely missed on the road in Washington that weekend.

Jose Bautista

Stephen Brashear

Who wouldn't want to see Bautista crush a homer at home against the Twins, viciously flip his bat and start a fight while the back of his jersey says "Joey Bats"? I rest my case.

Pablo Sandoval

Adam Glanzman

If you ask a Red Sox fan right now, they don't want to see the "Kung Fu Panda" on the diamond in any game, let alone a potentially crucial late season game at Fenway against the Orioles. But the Panda moniker is just too good to pass up.

Felix Hernandez

Mark Cunningham

Anytime you get nicknamed the King of something (LeBron James, Arnold Palmer), you're doing something right. "King Felix" Hernandez has earned that honor from the second he stepped on the mound as a 19-year-old, and it would look great on the back of his jersey if he gets the start in the Bronx against the Yankees on Players Weekend.

Honorable mentions: Billy "Country Breakfast" Butler, Miguel "Miggy" Cabrera, Gerrit "Cole Train" Cole, Aroldis "Cuban Missile" Chapman

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Quiz

U.S. Open 2017: Is it Scotland or is it Wisconsin? Let's see if you can tell

32 minutes ago
Adapting With The Times

Let's see who will put the MLB's decision to allow nicknames on jerseys for one to use

an hour ago
Celebrity Golfers

Why Michael Phelps' next athletic challenge will be his toughest yet

2 hours ago
Change Of Pace

U.S. Open 2017: For a change at a U.S. Open, players won't be putting out of fear

5 hours ago
Dad Stuff

The dumbest, manliest, most glorious Father's Day gifts money can buy

5 hours ago
Fightin' Words

Mayweather vs. McGregor conjures memories of the worst fight ever

16 hours ago
U.S. Open

The U.S. Open 'isn't the Hillsdilly,' David Duval says, but Hillsdilly sounds like...

16 hours ago
U.S. Open

2017 U.S. Open: This clip of Jordan Spieth playfully teasing his sister will make your day

19 hours ago
U.S. Open

2017 U.S. Open: The Do's and Don'ts of fan attire

21 hours ago
Deep Dive

U.S. Open 2017: Why exactly are there amateurs here? An explainer

a day ago
Phil & Bones Forever

U.S. Open 2017: A (very) unofficial list of reasons for Phil Mickelson sending his caddie to...

a day ago
Dad Stuff

‘Daddy Showers’ are a thing, according to this press release, which is probably a lie

a day ago
U.S. Open

2017 U.S. Open: Overheard in the Erin Hills gallery

June 14, 2017
Ripoffs

If you buy pieces of Wrigley Field ivy for $200 a pop, you're the biggest sucker ever

June 14, 2017
Here' Holly

U.S. Open 2017: Holly Sonders is back this week! Let's celebrate with our favorite photos

June 14, 2017
Sick Burns

Lonzo Ball roasts his obnoxious dad in funny Father's Day commercial

June 14, 2017
Weird Coincidences

U.S. Open 2017: These freaky Rory McIlroy-Jordan Spieth stats will blow your mind

June 14, 2017
Drinks With Dad

6 bottles to buy dad for Father's Day

June 14, 2017
Related
The LoopYou'll be impressed with some of the sweet perk…
The Loop8 bougiest ballpark experiences in the MLB
The LoopIs Jim Kaat the first golfer to shoot his age as a …
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    CNMN Collection