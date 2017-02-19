With all due respect to Glenn Robinson III, Cameron Tringale was Saturday's Slam Dunk champ

Many NBA fans became familiar with Glenn Robinson III on Saturday night as the Indiana Pacers swingman won the Slam Dunk Contest at All-Star Weekend. Yes, he's the son of former No. 1 pick Glenn Robinson. Yes, we are all getting old.

But while Glenn put on an impressive show in New Orleans, the best slam dunk of the day in sports may have come at the Genesis Open. That's because Cameron Tringale holed his third shot on Riviera's 18th hole from 82 yards -- and he didn't even need a bounce or a roll. Check it out as his ball just drops into the cup on the fly, much to the surprise of everyone watching:

Quite a shot. Quite a beard.

The improbable closing birdie capped a bogey-free 64 in the second round as Tringale grabbed a spot in the final group on Sunday with Dustin Johnson and Pat Perez. The tournament decided to use threesomes in an effort to finish on time.

So far in 2017, Tringale has three missed cuts and a 73rd-place finish at the Farmers Insurance. Although he didn't jump like Robinson for his Saturday dunk, it might just be the shot that jumpstarts his year.

