The King

Winners of the Arnold Palmer Invitational will now get a sweet "Arnie's Army" cardigan

24 minutes ago
Winners of the Arnold Palmer Invitational will now get a sweet "Arnie's Army" cardigan

Golf fans know all about the green jacket given out to the winner of the Masters each year. But now, the sport also has a coveted red cardigan.

On Thursday, the Arnold Palmer Invitational announced that winners of the event will be presented with a sweater fit for The King. Here's a look at the cardigan, which features a champion patch bearing Palmer's umbrella logo as well as the words "Arnie's Army":

So to the victor at Bay Hill goes. . . the sweater. And a pretty sweet one at that.

RELATED: Ketel One vodka releases cool Arnold Palmer collector's bottle

