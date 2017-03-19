Winner's Bag2 hours ago

Winner's Bag: Marc Leishman, Arnold Palmer Invitational

By
ORLANDO, FL - MARCH 19: Marc Leishman of Australia lines up a putt on the eighth green during the final round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By MasterCard at Bay Hill Club and Lodge on March 19, 2017 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
Sam Greenwood
ORLANDO, FL - MARCH 19: Marc Leishman of Australia lines up a putt on the eighth green during the final round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By MasterCard at Bay Hill Club and Lodge on March 19, 2017 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

In a week full of tributes to the late Arnold Palmer, Marc Leishman came up with a dramatic shot The King would have approved of. After his approach to the par-5 16th at Bay Hill Club and Lodge slid off the green, Leishman rolled in the putt, covering 51 feet, 5 inches, for an eagle that proved to be the difference in capturing the first Arnold Palmer Invitational played after Palmer’s death.

Although Leishman tied for the field lead in greens in regulation, it was his Odyssey Versa #1 Wide Black putter that was the pivotal club for the Australian. Already second on tour in strokes gained/putting, Leishman was even better at Bay Hill, posting a staggering 4.202 strokes gained in the final round that led to 2.056 mark for the week (ranked second). Leishman also was 15 of 34 from outside 10 feet—a 24 percent clip—that ranked eighth for the week.

Ball: Callaway Chrome Soft X

Driver: Callaway Great Big Bertha Epic (Fujikura Speeder Evolution II 757), 9 degrees

3-wood: Callaway Great Big Bertha Epic, 15 degrees

7-wood: Callaway Great Big Bertha Epic, 21 degrees

Irons (3): Callaway Apex UT; (4-PW): Callaway Apex Pro 16

Wedges: Callaway Mack Daddy Forged (54 degrees); Titleist Vokey SM6 (58 degrees)

Putter: Odyssey Versa #1 Wide Black

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

Long Putts

Trending on Golf World
Golf News & Tours

Winner's Bag: Adam Hadwin, Valspar Championship

Golf News & Tours

The Winners' Bags - March 30, 2009

Golf News & Tours

A frustrated Kevin Kisner knows he had Bay Hill title 'right in the palm of my hand'

Golf News & Tours

The Winners' Bags - March 16, 2008

Golf News & Tours

Equipment: Restoring Iconic Brand's Clout Is Job One For New Callaway Boss

  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    Related
    Golf News & ToursA frustrated Kevin Kisner knows he had Bay Hill tit…
    Golf News & ToursWinner's Bag: Adam Hadwin, Valspar Championship
    Golf News & ToursThe Winners' Bags - March 16, 2008