HONOLULU, HI - JANUARY 13: Justin Thomas of the United States putts on the 11th green during the second round of the Sony Open In Hawaii at Waialae Country Club on January 13, 2017 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
Winner's Bag: Justin Thomas, Sony Open in Hawaii

2 hours ago
5 hours ago
7 hours ago
Winner's Bag: Justin Thomas, Sony Open in Hawaii

When Justin Thomas spoke with Golf Digest last year he said, “I still believe in the old saying of drive for show, putt for dough. It will always be true. Given a choice of 15 more yards or making another 30-footer every round, I'll take making the putt. Dude, that's four shots a week. And watching those putts drop would be more fun than bombing it out there.”

Thomas certainly had his share of fun at the Sony Open in Hawaii then. Using a Scotty Cameron by Titleist Futura X5 mallet that he first put in play last year at The Barclays, During his opening-round 59 he had an astounding strokes gained/putting mark of 3.999. For the week Thomas made 13 birdie putts outside 10 feet, helping him compile 26 birdies along with three eagles overall en route to a PGA Tour 72-hole scoring record of 253.

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

Driver: Titleist 917D3 (Mitsubishi Diamana BF 60 TX), 9.5 degrees

3-wood: Titleist 917F3, 15 degrees

Irons (2): Titleist 712U; (4-9): Titleist 716 MB; (PW): Titleist Vokey SM6

Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM6 (52, 56, 60 degrees)

Putter: Scotty Cameron by Titleist Futura X5

