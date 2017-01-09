LAHAINA, HI - JANUARY 07: Justin Thomas of the United States plays his shot from the tenth tee during the third round of the SBS Tournament of Champions at the Plantation Course at Kapalua Golf Club on January 7, 2017 in Lahaina, Hawaii. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
Winner's Bag

Winner's Bag: Justin Thomas, SBS Tournament of Champions

an hour ago
170108-web-wind-th.png
Golf World

You won't believe the high winds -- and high scores -- from opening day of the Web.com Tour season

4 hours ago
PINEHURST, NC - JUNE 15: Rickie Fowler of the United States chats with LPGA player Jessica Korda on the practice ground during the final round of the 114th U.S. Open at Pinehurst Resort &amp; Country Club, Course No. 2 on June 15, 2014 in Pinehurst, North Carolina. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
Golf World

A combined PGA Tour/LPGA Tournament of Champions? The new commish says it's in the works

7 hours ago
Helping Justin Thomas capture the SBS Tournament of Champions aided by the longest and shortest of his full swing Titleist clubs. On the 14th hole during the third round Thomas drove the green on the par-4 14th hole and make the 22-foot putt for eagle. In the fourth round Thomas used his Titleist Vokey SM6 wedges on a pair of approach shots that set up birdies, living up to the “Radar” stamping on the clubs. Thomas told Golf Digest last year the nickname dates back to his playing junior golf when he hit some good wedge shots while trying clubs at the Titleist test center and they have stamped his wedges that way ever since.

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

Driver: Titleist 917D3 (Mitsubishi Diamana Blue Board 60 TX), 9.5 degrees

3-wood: Titleist 917F3, 15 degrees

5-wood: Titleist 717Fd, 18 degrees

Irons (4-9): Titleist 716 MB; (PW): Titleist Vokey SM6

Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM6 (52, 56, 60 degrees)

Putter: Scotty Cameron by Titleist Futura X5

Justin Thomas Takes the Bubba Questionnaire

