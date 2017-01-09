Winner's Bag: Justin Thomas, SBS Tournament of Champions

Helping Justin Thomas capture the SBS Tournament of Champions aided by the longest and shortest of his full swing Titleist clubs. On the 14th hole during the third round Thomas drove the green on the par-4 14th hole and make the 22-foot putt for eagle. In the fourth round Thomas used his Titleist Vokey SM6 wedges on a pair of approach shots that set up birdies, living up to the “Radar” stamping on the clubs. Thomas told Golf Digest last year the nickname dates back to his playing junior golf when he hit some good wedge shots while trying clubs at the Titleist test center and they have stamped his wedges that way ever since.

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

Driver: Titleist 917D3 (Mitsubishi Diamana Blue Board 60 TX), 9.5 degrees

3-wood: Titleist 917F3, 15 degrees

5-wood: Titleist 717Fd, 18 degrees

Irons (4-9): Titleist 716 MB; (PW): Titleist Vokey SM6

Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM6 (52, 56, 60 degrees)

Putter: Scotty Cameron by Titleist Futura X5