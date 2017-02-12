Winner's Bag; Jordan Spieth, AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Normally Jordan Spieth relies heavily on his putter but Sunday at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am the two-time major champion relied on his iron play to take the pressure off the flat stick, hitting 16 greens in regulation (plus one fringe from which he putted) in a stress-free final-round 70 that allowed Spieth to cruise to a four-shot win. Spieth’s irons are Titleist’s 716 AP2 model (along with a 716 T-MB 4-iron). According to Titleist, Spieth also carries a quartet of Titleist Vokey SM6 wedges in which he uses the same Project X 6.5 shafts in his 46- and 52-degree wedges that he does in his irons and a “sub-flex” shaft (which can add feel) in his 56- and 60-degree wedges. For more on how Spieth hits wedge shots close, click here.

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

Driver: Titleist 915D2 (Aldila Rogue Black 60X), 9.5 degrees

3-wood: Titleist 915F, 15 degrees

Hybrid: Titleist 816H2, 21 degrees

Irons (4): Titleist 716 T-MB; (5-9): Titleist 716 AP2; (PW): Titleist Vokey SM6

Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM6 (52, 56, 60 degrees)

Putter: Scotty Cameron by Titleist SC-009 prototype