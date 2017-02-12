PEBBLE BEACH, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Jordan Spieth reacts to his putt on the 18th green during the Final Round of the AT&amp;T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at Pebble Beach Golf Links on February 12, 2017 in Pebble Beach, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
Golf World

Jordan Spieth's victory lap at Pebble Beach brings the Masters into focus

5 hours ago
jordan-spieth-sbs-tournament-of-champions-2017-friday-second-round.jpg
Winner's Bag

Winner's Bag; Jordan Spieth, AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

7 hours ago
Jose Maria Olazabal allianz
Bank Shots

Jose Maria Olazabal hits grandstands with bunker shot, ends up with unbelievable result

8 hours ago
Winner's Bag7 hours ago

Winner's Bag; Jordan Spieth, AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

jordan-spieth-sbs-tournament-of-champions-2017-friday-second-round.jpg
Getty Images

Normally Jordan Spieth relies heavily on his putter but Sunday at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am the two-time major champion relied on his iron play to take the pressure off the flat stick, hitting 16 greens in regulation (plus one fringe from which he putted) in a stress-free final-round 70 that allowed Spieth to cruise to a four-shot win. Spieth’s irons are Titleist’s 716 AP2 model (along with a 716 T-MB 4-iron). According to Titleist, Spieth also carries a quartet of Titleist Vokey SM6 wedges in which he uses the same Project X 6.5 shafts in his 46- and 52-degree wedges that he does in his irons and a “sub-flex” shaft (which can add feel) in his 56- and 60-degree wedges. For more on how Spieth hits wedge shots close, click here.

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

Driver: Titleist 915D2 (Aldila Rogue Black 60X), 9.5 degrees

3-wood: Titleist 915F, 15 degrees

Hybrid: Titleist 816H2, 21 degrees

Irons (4): Titleist 716 T-MB; (5-9): Titleist 716 AP2; (PW): Titleist Vokey SM6

Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM6 (52, 56, 60 degrees)

Putter: Scotty Cameron by Titleist SC-009 prototype

Practice Like Jordan Spieth: Bread Crumb Precision Drill

More from The Loop

Show More
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    Related
    The LoopWinner's Bag: Jordan Spieth, Dean and Deluca In…
    The LoopWinner's Bag: Charley Hoffman, Valero Texas Open
    The LoopTitleist to offer Spieth's preferred finish on …